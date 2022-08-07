Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Signify Health, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SGFY   US82671G1004

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.

(SGFY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
19.87 USD   +2.32%
01:04pCVS Health plans to buy Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36pCVS Plans To Bid For Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36pCvs plans to bid for signify health - wsj…
RE
CVS PLANS TO BID FOR SIGNIFY HEALTH - WSJ…

08/07/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
CVS PLANS TO BID FOR SIGNIFY HEALTH - WSJ


© Reuters 2022
All news about SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
01:04pCVS Health plans to buy Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36pCVS Plans To Bid For Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36pCvs plans to bid for signify health - wsj…
RE
08/05RBC Raises Price Target on Signify Health to $20 From $18, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
08/05Deutsche Bank Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $30 From $26, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
08/05Piper Sandler Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $34 From $32, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
08/04SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Signify Health, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03SIGNIFY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03SIGNIFY HEALTH : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 934 M - -
Net income 2022 -371 M - -
Net cash 2022 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 513 M 3 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 71,7%
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,87 $
Average target price 23,45 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt Chairman
Marc Rothman Chief Medical Officer
Joshua Builder Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.39.73%3 513
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.87%134 250
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.17%61 082
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-18.95%23 022
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-20.21%16 253
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-24.74%12 779