Equities
United States
Nyse
Signify Health, Inc.
News
Summary
SGFY
US82671G1004
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
(SGFY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
19.87
USD
+2.32%
01:04p
CVS Health plans to buy Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36p
CVS Plans To Bid For Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36p
Cvs plans to bid for signify health - wsj…
RE
CVS PLANS TO BID FOR SIGNIFY HEALTH - WSJ
© Reuters 2022
All news about SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
01:04p
CVS Health plans to buy Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36p
CVS Plans To Bid For Signify Health - WSJ
RE
12:36p
Cvs plans to bid for signify health - wsj…
RE
08/05
RBC Raises Price Target on Signify Health to $20 From $18, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
08/05
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $30 From $26, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
08/05
Piper Sandler Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $34 From $32, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
08/04
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/04
TRANSCRIPT
: Signify Health, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03
SIGNIFY
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03
SIGNIFY HEALTH
: Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
08/05
RBC Raises Price Target on Signify Health to $20 From $18, Maintains Sector Perform Rat..
MT
08/05
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $30 From $26, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
08/05
Piper Sandler Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $34 From $32, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
934 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-371 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
265 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-9,47x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 513 M
3 513 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,48x
EV / Sales 2023
2,85x
Nbr of Employees
2 250
Free-Float
71,7%
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Bradford Kyle Armbrester
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff
President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt
Chairman
Marc Rothman
Chief Medical Officer
Joshua Builder
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
39.73%
3 513
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
-0.87%
134 250
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.
-17.17%
61 082
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
-18.95%
23 022
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
-20.21%
16 253
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.
-24.74%
12 779
More Results
