Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Signify Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGFY   US82671G1004

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.

(SGFY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-09-06 pm EDT
29.10 USD   +1.15%
05:20pSIGNIFY HEALTH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Signify Health, Inc. - SGFY
BU
03:57pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Ending Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
03:33pCVS Health moves closer to home care with $8B Signify deal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SIGNIFY HEALTH INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Signify Health, Inc. - SGFY

09/06/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) to CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Signify will receive $30.50 in cash for each share of Signify that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-sgfy/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
05:20pSIGNIFY HEALTH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03:57pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Ending Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
03:33pCVS Health moves closer to home care with $8B Signify deal
AQ
03:08pHealth Care Up on Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
03:03pCVS deal for Signify seen facing tough antitrust review
RE
01:46pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Slipping with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
11:13aCVS expects 'meaningful' tax benefit from Signify acquisition
RE
11:00aCVS Health Eyes Entry into Home Care With $8 Billion Signify Buyout, RBC Says
MT
10:53aTRENDING : Signify Health to By Taken Over By CVS Health
DJ
09:07aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Advance Ahead of Services PMI Data
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 925 M - -
Net income 2022 -397 M - -
Net cash 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 114 M 5 114 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Signify Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,10 $
Average target price 28,65 $
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradford Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt Chairman
Marc Rothman Chief Medical Officer
Joshua Builder Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.102.32%5 087
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.61%130 548
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-22.14%57 414
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.16%20 407
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY21.56%18 567
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.67%14 591