Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Signify Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGFY   US82671G1004

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.

(SGFY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
13.63 USD   -3.54%
05:42pSIGNIFY HEALTH : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
05/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Signify Health Price Target to $20 From $22, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/23SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify Health : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)

05/31/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
sgfy-20220331



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q/A
(Amendment No. 1)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to .
Commission File Number: 001-40028
Signify Health, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Delaware
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization)
85-3481223
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
800 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT06854
(Address of principal executive offices)
(203) 541-4600
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per Share SGFY New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Yes ☐ No ☒
As of May 27, 2022, there were 176,364,619 outstanding shares of Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, and 57,515,043 outstanding shares of Class B common stock, $0.01 par value.




EXPLANATORY NOTE

The purpose of this Amendment (the "Amendment") to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 5, 2022, is solely to correct an inadvertent omission of certain language from paragraph 4 of the Exhibit 31.1 and Exhibit 31.2 certifications originally filed with our Form 10-Q.

This Amendment contains only the Cover Page, this Explanatory Note and Exhibits 31.1 and 31.2. No other changes have been made to the Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022. This Amendment speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q, does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date, and does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the original Form 10-Q. Accordingly, this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC.




Item 6. Exhibits.
The exhibits listed in the index below are filed or incorporated by reference as a part of this Amendment to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
31.1*
Certification of the Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a), as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
31.2*
Certification of the Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13(a)-14(a), as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
101.INS* XBRL Instance Document
101.SCH* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document
101.CAL* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document
101.DEF* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document
101.LAB* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document
101.PRE* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document
101* The following financial information from the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, formatted in Inline XBRL (Extensible Business Reporting Language): (i) the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, (ii) the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, (iii) the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Members' Equity, (iv) the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and (v) the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
104* Cover Page Interactive Data File - The cover page from this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 is formatted in iXBRL (included as Exhibit 101)
* Filed or furnished herewith


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Date: May 31, 2022 By: /s/ Kyle Armbrester
Kyle Armbrester
Chief Executive Officer
Date: May 31, 2022 By: /s/ Steven Senneff
Steven Senneff
President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer


4

Disclaimer

Signify Health Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
05:42pSIGNIFY HEALTH : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
05/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Signify Health Price Target to $20 From $22, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/23SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Signify Health, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-23-202..
CI
05/16Baird Upgrades Signify Health to Outperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $16 F..
MT
05/09Cowen Lowers Price Target for Signify Health to $14 From $18, Maintains Market Perform ..
MT
05/06UBS Adjusts Signify Health Price Target to $22 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/06Deutsche Bank Adjusts Signify Health's Price Target to $26 From $29, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/05SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/05SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Tumbling in Late Trade
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 964 M - -
Net income 2022 33,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 491 M 2 491 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Signify Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,13 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt Chairman
Marc Rothman Chief Medical Officer
Joshua Builder Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.-0.63%2 491
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.95%128 574
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.10%63 692
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-17.93%23 905
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY32.22%19 912
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.39%17 983