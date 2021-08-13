Log in
    SGFY   US82671G1004

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.

(SGFY)
Signify Health : Article co-authored by Signify CMO Marc Rothman, MD published in Applied Clinical Trials

08/13/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Applied Clinical Trials published an article co-written by Signify Health's Chief Medical Officer Marc Rothman, MD and Mignon Loh, MD that examines how bringing clinical trials to patients' homes can address existing site-based challenges.

Read the full story in Applied Clinical Trials.

Disclaimer

Signify Health Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 758 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 375x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 241 M 4 241 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 70,6%
Signify Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,24 $
Average target price 33,29 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt Chairman
Marc Rothman Chief Medical Officer
Peter Boumenot Chief Product Officer & Head-Community Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.0.00%4 241
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION24.66%112 349
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.47.48%77 647
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS47.64%29 060
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.7.61%27 667
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.21%23 492