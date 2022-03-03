Signify Health : How states are taking back their health care purchasing power to drive innovation

"The fee-for-service chassis is not designed to accommodate states' fiscal restraints and has only served to escalate costs and exacerbate price variation. In response, states have begun moving toward value-based payments," says Signify Health SVP, Francois de Brantes, in his latest piece featured in American City & County Magazine.
Click to read more from Francois about how states like Connecticut, Washington, Nevada, and others, are seizing the opportunity to design & implement value-based insurance to drive innovation in healthcare.
