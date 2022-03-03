Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Signify Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGFY   US82671G1004

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.

(SGFY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify Health : How states are taking back their health care purchasing power to drive innovation

03/03/2022 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"The fee-for-service chassis is not designed to accommodate states' fiscal restraints and has only served to escalate costs and exacerbate price variation. In response, states have begun moving toward value-based payments," says Signify Health SVP, Francois de Brantes, in his latest piece featured in American City & County Magazine.

Click to read more from Francois about how states like Connecticut, Washington, Nevada, and others, are seizing the opportunity to design & implement value-based insurance to drive innovation in healthcare.

Disclaimer

Signify Health Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 20:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
03:41pSIGNIFY HEALTH : How states are taking back their health care purchasing power to drive in..
PU
01:41pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Outperforming Broader Thursday Markets
MT
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Signify Health, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/02SIGNIFY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02SIGNIFY HEALTH : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Establishes 2022 Guid..
PU
03/02Signify Health Tops Street View Amid Decline in Q4 Revenue; Sets FY22 Sales Outlook
MT
03/02Signify Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
BU
03/02Earnings Flash (SGFY) SIGNIFY HEALTH Reports Q4 Revenue $181.4M, vs. Street Est of $173..
MT
03/02Signify Health, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
03/02Signify Health, Inc. Announces Asset Impairment for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 765 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -299x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 406 M 2 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Signify Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,68 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt Chairman
Marc Rothman Chief Medical Officer
Peter Boumenot Chief Product Officer & Head-Community Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.-3.80%2 341
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.23%137 065
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.64%79 279
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-13.93%25 259
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.15.75%19 765
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.91%18 403