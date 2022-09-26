Signify Health : MercyOne and Signify Health team up to prepare for risk-based payment

MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization will join a 2023 Signify Health-supported

accountable care organization to improve patient outcomes and manage total costs



Clive, Iowa/Dallas, Texas; September 26, 2022- MercyOne, a leading health system serving patients in Iowa, announced today it has signed an agreement to participate in a 2023 accountable care organization (ACO) with Signify Health, Inc., a leading health care platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide health care networks to create and power value-based payment programs. The 2023 Signify-enabled accountable care organization (ACO) will support MercyOne's Population Health Services Organization (PHSO) rural providers in their transition to risk-based payment arrangements and better

manage total cost of care for Iowa Medicare patients.



MercyOne PHSO, which currently operates as a clinically-integrated network, will use Signify Health's unique population health methodologies, in-home services, data and technology infrastructure to advance in value-based care in rural Iowa. MercyOne will work with independent providers in a Signify-supported collaborative ACO to minimize the statistical variance of savings and losses smaller ACOs may experience and protect against risk.



"MercyOne PHSO providers are committed to providing high quality health care and improving cost savings by advancing value-based care," said Derek Novak, MercyOne PHSO president. "Signify Health is a trusted collaborator that will help us continue to prepare our rural partners for risk-based payment."



Signify Health supports one of the largest networks of at-risk providers and offers one comprehensive platform to manage total cost of care. In 2020 and 2021, 100% of Signify Health's collaborative ACO participants earned shared savings.



"Signify Health's proven methodology delivers the benefits of strong population health to communities and hospitals ready for transformation," said Tim Gronniger, chief of value-based care solutions at Signify Health. "We are looking forward to helping MercyOne provide the highest quality health care to Iowa patients."



