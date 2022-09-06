Log in
    SGFY   US82671G1004

SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.

(SGFY)
  Report
09/06/2022 | 10:53am EDT
28.98 USD   +0.71%
11:13aCVS expects 'meaningful' tax benefit from Signify acquisition
RE
11:00aCVS Health Eyes Entry into Home Care With $8 Billion Signify Buyout, RBC Says
MT
10:53aTRENDING : Signify Health to By Taken Over By CVS Health
DJ
Trending : Signify Health to By Taken Over By CVS Health

09/06/2022 | 10:53am EDT
10:36 a.m. ET -- Signify Health Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Monday, Signify agreed to be taken over by CVS Health Corp. in a deal valued at about $8 billion. CVS is paying $30.50 a share in cash for Signify. That represents a 6% premium over Friday's closing price. Signify shares were up 1% to $28.97 at 10:31 a.m. ET. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1052ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 925 M - -
Net income 2022 -383 M - -
Net cash 2022 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 087 M 5 087 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 71,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bradford Kyle Armbrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Senneff President, CFO & Chief Administrative Officer
Matthew S. Holt Chairman
Marc Rothman Chief Medical Officer
Joshua Builder Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC.102.32%5 087
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.61%130 548
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-22.14%57 414
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-28.16%20 407
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY23.54%18 567
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-27.67%14 591