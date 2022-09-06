Trending : Signify Health to By Taken Over By CVS Health

10:36 a.m. ET -- Signify Health Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Monday, Signify agreed to be taken over by CVS Health Corp. in a deal valued at about $8 billion. CVS is paying $30.50 a share in cash for Signify. That represents a 6% premium over Friday's closing price. Signify shares were up 1% to $28.97 at 10:31 a.m. ET. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

