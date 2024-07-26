(Reuters) - Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, reported second-quarter adjusted core profit on Friday that missed expectations, hit by a decline in the conventional lighting sector and persisting market softness in China.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 13.2% on the year to 118 million euros ($128.11 million), falling short of the 138 million analysts expected on average in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)