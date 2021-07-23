Q2 and half year results, July 23, 2021, 07:00 CET

Press Release

July 23, 2021

Signify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.6 billion, operational profitability of 10.9% and a free cash flow of EUR 104 million

Second quarter 20211

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 83 million in Q1 21 to 86 2 million in Q2 21

Sales of EUR 1,609 million; 9.6% nominal sales growth and CSG of 14.1%

LED-based sales represented 82% of total sales (Q2 2020: 80%)

Adj. EBITA margin improved by 190 bps to 10.9%

Net income increased to EUR 82 million (Q2 20: EUR 81 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 104 million (Q2 20: EUR 158 million)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.7x (Q2 20: 2.4x)

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's second quarter 2021 results.

"In the second quarter we saw an acceleration of the pace of recovery in comparison to the first three months of the year. We successfully executed our strategy as demand for our connected lighting offers and our growth platforms remained strong. The consumer segment held its momentum and demand for conventional products proved resilient. The professional lighting segment showed sequential improvements, while still impacted by both extended lockdowns and supply constraints. Overall, we managed to improve the operating margin by 190 basis points and generated a solid free cash flow. We again progressed on our Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 program, well on track to achieving our four key objectives. Looking back at the first half year, we are pleased with the pace of our recovery in a volatile and disrupted environment, achieving more than 8 percent comparable sales growth with an operating margin improvement of 230 basis points and generating EUR 272 million of free cash flow," said CEO Eric Rondolat.

"While we are seeing increasing COVID-19 cases, new variants leading to continued lockdowns in parts of the world and supply constraints continuing to impact us into the second half of the year, we are confident that the measures we have taken will enable us to counter those challenges and deliver our guidance for the year."