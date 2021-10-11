Log in
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/11 03:51:17 am
41.46 EUR   +0.53%
08:14aSIGNIFY : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10/05SIGNIFY : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/01SIGNIFY : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SIGNIFY : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

10/11/2021 | 08:14am BST
In a research note published by Andreas Willi, JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
09/15SIGNIFY N : Enhancing driver experience and safety
PU
09/03SIGNIFY N : unveils easy-to-use WiZ smart lighting products
PU
09/02SIGNIFY : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/01SIGNIFY N : Philips Hue innovations blend light, color and sound
PU
09/01FEEL THE MUSIC : Philips Hue + Spotify integration
PU
08/31SIGNIFY N : Philips LED's most energy-efficient A-class bulbs
PU
08/26SIGNIFY : Credit Suisse Upgrades to Neutral
MD
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 6 854 M 7 940 M 5 814 M
Net income 2021 367 M 425 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 1 085 M 1 257 M 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 5 148 M 5 958 M 4 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 39 143
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,24 €
Average target price 54,92 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Engelen Van Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.19.43%5 958
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.67.50%7 162
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-29.56%2 492
AB FAGERHULT44.40%1 324
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.3.50%700
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-4.79%220