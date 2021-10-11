Log in
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
Signify N.V.
News
LIGHT
NL0011821392
SIGNIFY N.V.
(LIGHT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
10/11 03:51:17 am
41.46
EUR
+0.53%
08:14a
SIGNIFY
: JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10/05
SIGNIFY
: Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/01
SIGNIFY
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SIGNIFY : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
10/11/2021 | 08:14am BST
In a research note published by Andreas Willi, JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
09/15
SIGNIFY N
: Enhancing driver experience and safety
PU
09/03
SIGNIFY N
: unveils easy-to-use WiZ smart lighting products
PU
09/02
SIGNIFY
: Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/01
SIGNIFY N
: Philips Hue innovations blend light, color and sound
PU
09/01
FEEL THE MUSIC
: Philips Hue + Spotify integration
PU
08/31
SIGNIFY N
: Philips LED's most energy-efficient A-class bulbs
PU
08/26
SIGNIFY
: Credit Suisse Upgrades to Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
GBP
Sales 2021
6 854 M
7 940 M
5 814 M
Net income 2021
367 M
425 M
311 M
Net Debt 2021
1 085 M
1 257 M
921 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,1x
Yield 2021
3,60%
Capitalization
5 148 M
5 958 M
4 367 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,91x
EV / Sales 2022
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
39 143
Free-Float
92,8%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
41,24 €
Average target price
54,92 €
Spread / Average Target
33,2%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat
Chief Executive Officer
Engelen Van
Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas
Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.
19.43%
5 958
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
67.50%
7 162
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD
-29.56%
2 492
AB FAGERHULT
44.40%
1 324
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
3.50%
700
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.
-4.79%
220
