Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:01:46 2023-04-17 am EDT
29.26 EUR   +0.90%
03:17aSignify N : 3D-printed luminaires featured at Salone del Mobile
PU
04/12Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/01Signify N.V. acquired Intelligent Lighting Controls, Inc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : 3D-printed luminaires featured at Salone del Mobile

04/17/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Three dimensions of sustainability

Signify continues to push the boundaries of sustainable design with its 3D-printed luminaires that reduce emissions, reduce waste, and contribute to a circular economy. All the 3D-printed luminaires are made with at least 55% recycled or bio-circular materials. A reinvented manufacturing process cuts the number of components by up to 40% and eliminates the need for glue, making it much easier to disassemble and recycle parts for repair and refurbishment. Lighter materials create fewer carbon emissions, and since the products are printed on demand, no unsold stock goes to waste.

Signify's award-winning Coastal Breeze collection will be on display at Salone del Mobile. This special collection is made with 100% recycled fishing nets, transforming waste material into beautiful, functional pieces for the home.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 07:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
03:17aSignify N : 3D-printed luminaires featured at Salone del Mobile
PU
04/12Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/01Signify N.V. acquired Intelligent Lighting Controls, Inc.
CI
02/28Signify N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/24Signify N : Launching new range of products at EuroShop 2023 retail
PU
02/22Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/14Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/09Signify N : Large-scale smart-pole project in China
PU
01/27Transcript : Signify N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
01/27Signify more upbeat on 2023 profitability, skips sales outlook
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 289 M 8 012 M 8 012 M
Net income 2023 385 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2023 861 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,26x
Yield 2023 5,35%
Capitalization 3 632 M 3 992 M 3 992 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 34 619
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Average target price 41,30 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-7.58%3 992
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-4.75%4 969
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD22.29%2 078
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.4.74%349
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION35.84%108
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-6.04%55
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer