Signify N : 3D-printed luminaires featured at Salone del Mobile

Three dimensions of sustainability

Signify continues to push the boundaries of sustainable design with its 3D-printed luminaires that reduce emissions, reduce waste, and contribute to a circular economy. All the 3D-printed luminaires are made with at least 55% recycled or bio-circular materials. A reinvented manufacturing process cuts the number of components by up to 40% and eliminates the need for glue, making it much easier to disassemble and recycle parts for repair and refurbishment. Lighter materials create fewer carbon emissions, and since the products are printed on demand, no unsold stock goes to waste.

Signify's award-winning Coastal Breeze collection will be on display at Salone del Mobile. This special collection is made with 100% recycled fishing nets, transforming waste material into beautiful, functional pieces for the home.