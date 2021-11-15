Signify N : 5th consecutive inclusion in DJSI World Index

"I'm extremely proud for receiving this continued recognition for our leadership and sustainable business practices, especially as this reflects the year in which we successfully completed our Brighter Lives, Better World 2020 program and achieved carbon neutrality," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. "This provides us with additional motivation as we now step up our efforts to double our positive impact on the environment and society in 2025. We will do this by focusing our strategy on growth that contributes to sustainability, addressing climate action, circular economy, food availability, safety & security and health & wellbeing."

This momentous achievement provides a deep source of pride for us. As of November 12, 2021, we performed in the 100 percentile in the Electrical component & Equipment industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, meaning that we are in the top 1% in our industry. And we obtained full scores (100/100) in 56 categories including Climate Change Strategy and Risk Management, Product Design and Innovation, Human Rights Assessment, Mitigation & Remediation, and Board Diversity Policy.

This recognition celebrates our drive for sustainability leadership under our Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 program as we continue to make progress on increasing our positive impact.