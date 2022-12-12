Signify N : 6th consecutive inclusion in DJSI World Index

Signify obtained full scores (100/100) in 66 categories including Climate Change Strategy and Scope 3 GHG Emissions, Risk Culture, Product Design and Innovation, Social Reporting and Policy Influence (score date: December 9, 2022).

In 2022, the second year of Signify's ambitious five-year Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program, the company remains on target to double the pace of the Paris Agreement 1.5°C scenario. In the third quarter of this year, the company reported that it was still on track on its cumulative carbon reduction, its Circular revenues which stood at 30%, and its Brighter Lives revenues, which increased to 28%. These actions contribute to Signify's ambition to double its positive impact on the environment and society by the end of 2025. Signify has been carbon neutral in all its operations since 2020, and has actively reduced its operational emissions by more than 70% since 2010.