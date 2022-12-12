Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:49 2022-12-12 am EST
32.25 EUR   -0.49%
08:34aSignify N : 6th consecutive inclusion in DJSI World Index
PU
11/17Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/15Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : 6th consecutive inclusion in DJSI World Index

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Signify obtained full scores (100/100) in 66 categories including Climate Change Strategy and Scope 3 GHG Emissions, Risk Culture, Product Design and Innovation, Social Reporting and Policy Influence (score date: December 9, 2022).

In 2022, the second year of Signify's ambitious five-year Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program, the company remains on target to double the pace of the Paris Agreement 1.5°C scenario. In the third quarter of this year, the company reported that it was still on track on its cumulative carbon reduction, its Circular revenues which stood at 30%, and its Brighter Lives revenues, which increased to 28%. These actions contribute to Signify's ambition to double its positive impact on the environment and society by the end of 2025. Signify has been carbon neutral in all its operations since 2020, and has actively reduced its operational emissions by more than 70% since 2010.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
08:34aSignify N : 6th consecutive inclusion in DJSI World Index
PU
11/17Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/15Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
11/14Signify N : Personalized Philips Hue lighting helps to save energy
PU
11/08Signify N : Proposal to appoint new Supervisory Board member
PU
11/08Signify proposes to appoint Sophie Bechu as Supervisory Board member
GL
11/02Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/31Signify N : New Ultra Efficient LEDs offer extraordinary energy savings
PU
10/28Transcript : Signify N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Lights maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook on lower consumer demand, China
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 623 M 8 034 M 8 034 M
Net income 2022 545 M 574 M 574 M
Net Debt 2022 1 268 M 1 337 M 1 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,55x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 4 058 M 4 277 M 4 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 34 273
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,41 €
Average target price 43,92 €
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-20.52%4 277
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-16.25%5 631
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-20.38%1 756
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.69.10%312
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-32.59%79
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-39.71%70