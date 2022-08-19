|
Signify N : BlackRock, Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock, Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction18 aug 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
-
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
-
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares3.827.917,00
|
Number of voting rights4.214.360,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares266.290,00
|
Number of voting rights276.981,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares29.617,00
|
Number of voting rights56.322,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,21 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,98 %
|
Indirectly potential0,23 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding3,54 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,28 %
|
Indirectly potential0,26 %
Share information
Date last update: 19 August 2022
Disclaimer
Signify NV published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 603 M
7 634 M
7 634 M
|Net income 2022
|
531 M
533 M
533 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 243 M
1 248 M
1 248 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|6,89x
|Yield 2022
|5,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 822 M
3 837 M
3 837 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,67x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,59x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 407
|Free-Float
|91,4%
|
|
|
