    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-08-19 am EDT
30.52 EUR   -1.74%
04:14pSIGNIFY N : BlackRock, Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
08/16SIGNIFY N : BlackRock, Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
08/08SIGNIFY N : Impax Asset Management Group Plc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Signify N : BlackRock, Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

08/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Back BlackRock, Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction18 aug 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock, Inc.
  • Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.827.917,00 Number of voting rights4.214.360,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares266.290,00 Number of voting rights276.981,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares29.617,00 Number of voting rights56.322,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,21 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,98 % Indirectly potential0,23 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,54 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,28 % Indirectly potential0,26 %

Date last update: 19 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 603 M 7 634 M 7 634 M
Net income 2022 531 M 533 M 533 M
Net Debt 2022 1 243 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 3 822 M 3 837 M 3 837 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 407
Free-Float 91,4%
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,52 €
Average target price 47,73 €
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-23.84%3 943
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-11.77%6 036
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-19.51%1 857
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRY CO., LTD-12.84%716
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.8.60%199
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-31.48%81