Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Back
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Signify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 65220692
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.439.594,00
Number of voting rights3.819.402,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares351.720,00
Number of voting rights361.435,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference
Number of shares42.250,00
Number of voting rights76.885,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,99 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,68 %
Indirectly potential0,31 %
Stemrecht
Total holding3,32 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,98 %
Indirectly potential0,34 %
Date last update: 21 September 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Signify NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
Sales 2022
7 607 M
7 598 M
7 598 M
Net income 2022
531 M
531 M
531 M
Net Debt 2022
1 244 M
1 242 M
1 242 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,52x
Yield 2022
5,51%
Capitalization
3 616 M
3 612 M
3 612 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,64x
EV / Sales 2023
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
35 407
Free-Float
91,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
28,02 €
Average target price
46,82 €
Spread / Average Target
67,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.