  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
28.88 EUR   +3.07%
03:10pSIGNIFY N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02:20aSIGNIFY N : Proposal to appoint new member Board of Management
PU
02:01aSignify proposes to appoint Harshavardhan Chitale to Board of Management
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

09/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Back BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction20 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.439.594,00 Number of voting rights3.819.402,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares351.720,00 Number of voting rights361.435,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Contract for difference Number of shares42.250,00 Number of voting rights76.885,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,68 % Indirectly potential0,31 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,32 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,98 % Indirectly potential0,34 %

Date last update: 21 September 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 7 607 M 7 598 M 7 598 M
Net income 2022 531 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2022 1 244 M 1 242 M 1 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 3 616 M 3 612 M 3 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 35 407
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,02 €
Average target price 46,82 €
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-31.29%3 505
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-23.45%5 237
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-26.59%1 638
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.11.95%206
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-28.61%79
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-57.18%48