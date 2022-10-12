Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
25.33 EUR   +0.32%
03:12pSignify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/05SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
10/04SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction11 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Contract for difference Number of shares93.660,00 Number of voting rights152.339,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Certificaat van aandeel Number of shares193,00 Number of voting rights124,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.462.369,00 Number of voting rights3.845.756,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares512.984,00 Number of voting rights520.222,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding3,17 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,70 % Indirectly potential0,47 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,52 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential0,52 %

Date last update: 12 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
03:12pSignify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/05SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
10/04SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
10/03SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/29SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/28Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
09/28SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/27Signify N.V. and Upciti Announces Their Intent to Partner to Help Cities and Utilities ..
CI
09/27SIGNIFY N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/26Signify N : Best industry score in S&P sustainability assessment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 613 M 7 402 M 7 402 M
Net income 2022 516 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2022 1 246 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,10x
Yield 2022 6,06%
Capitalization 3 172 M 3 077 M 3 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 35 407
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,25 €
Average target price 45,23 €
Spread / Average Target 79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-38.08%3 074
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-21.42%5 376
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-28.32%1 544
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.20.26%222
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-33.06%73
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-54.70%51