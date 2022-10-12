|
Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Back
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
-
Date of transaction11 oct 2022
-
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
-
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
-
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
-
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in percentages
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Contract for difference
|
Number of shares93.660,00
|
Number of voting rights152.339,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Certificaat van aandeel
|
Number of shares193,00
|
Number of voting rights124,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares3.462.369,00
|
Number of voting rights3.845.756,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
|
Gewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares512.984,00
|
Number of voting rights520.222,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
Kapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,17 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,70 %
|
Indirectly potential0,47 %
|
Stemrecht
|
Total holding3,52 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real3,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,52 %
Share information
Date last update: 12 October 2022
Disclaimer
Signify NV published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 613 M
7 402 M
7 402 M
|Net income 2022
|
516 M
502 M
502 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 246 M
1 212 M
1 212 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|6,10x
|Yield 2022
|6,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 172 M
3 077 M
3 084 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,58x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,51x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 407
|Free-Float
|91,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|25,25 €
|Average target price
|45,23 €
|Spread / Average Target
|79,1%