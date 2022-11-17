Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 7 617 M 7 864 M 7 864 M Net income 2022 545 M 562 M 562 M Net Debt 2022 1 263 M 1 304 M 1 304 M P/E ratio 2022 7,09x Yield 2022 5,07% Capitalization 3 814 M 3 938 M 3 938 M EV / Sales 2022 0,67x EV / Sales 2023 0,61x Nbr of Employees 34 273 Free-Float 91,4% Chart SIGNIFY N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 30,46 € Average target price 43,46 € Spread / Average Target 42,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SIGNIFY N.V. -25.48% 3 959