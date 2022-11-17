Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Advanced search
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38 2022-11-17 am EST
30.46 EUR   +0.23%
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

11/17/2022 | 05:59pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction16 nov 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares394.517,00 Number of voting rights404.232,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares3.260.670,00 Number of voting rights3.679.019,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares184.732,00 Number of voting rights348.896,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,99 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,54 % Indirectly potential0,45 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,45 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,87 % Indirectly potential0,59 %

Date last update: 17 November 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 617 M 7 864 M 7 864 M
Net income 2022 545 M 562 M 562 M
Net Debt 2022 1 263 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 5,07%
Capitalization 3 814 M 3 938 M 3 938 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 34 273
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-25.48%3 959