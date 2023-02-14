Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:07 2023-02-14 am EST
33.15 EUR   -0.42%
02/09Signify N : Large-scale smart-pole project in China
PU
01/27Transcript : Signify N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
01/27Signify more upbeat on 2023 profitability, skips sales outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares333.341,00 Number of voting rights357.395,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares304.226,00 Number of voting rights583.656,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.595.118,00 Number of voting rights4.040.653,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,30 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,80 % Indirectly potential0,50 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,88 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,15 % Indirectly potential0,73 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
02/09Signify N : Large-scale smart-pole project in China
PU
01/27Transcript : Signify N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2023
CI
01/27Signify more upbeat on 2023 profitability, skips sales outlook
RE
01/27Signify reports full-year sales of EUR 7.5 billion, operational profitability of 10.1% ..
GL
01/27Signify reports full-year sales of EUR 7.5 billion, operational profitability of 10.1% ..
GL
01/27Signify N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/27Signify N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/12Lighting maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook again on China, business lighting
RE
01/12Lights maker Signify cuts its 2022 outlook again on lower consumer demand, China
RE
01/12Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 498 M 8 048 M 8 048 M
Net income 2022 533 M 573 M 573 M
Net Debt 2022 1 212 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,13x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 4 151 M 4 455 M 4 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 34 619
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 33,29 €
Average target price 41,53 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.6.09%4 468
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.15.65%6 062
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD13.24%1 902
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.15.20%397
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION3.21%82
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.1.65%60