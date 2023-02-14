Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

|
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares333.341,00
Number of voting rights357.395,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares304.226,00
Number of voting rights583.656,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.595.118,00
Number of voting rights4.040.653,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,30 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,80 %
Indirectly potential0,50 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,88 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,15 %
Indirectly potential0,73 %
Date last update: 14 February 2023
Disclaimer
Signify NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
