Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction11 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares3.304.199,00
|
Number of voting rights3.753.477,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares231.000,00
|
Number of voting rights412.354,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares519.598,00
|
Number of voting rights542.856,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,16 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,57 %
|
Indirectly potential0,58 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,67 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real2,92 %
|
Indirectly potential0,74 %
Date last update: 12 April 2023
|
