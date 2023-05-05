Advanced search
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:19 2023-05-05 am EDT
26.99 EUR   +4.05%
Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Global markets live: Ford, AMD, Starbucks, Estee Lauder, CVS Health....
Transcript : Signify N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
Signify N : BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

05/05/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 may 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares183.224,00 Number of voting rights331.276,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.757.261,00 Number of voting rights4.247.846,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares116.178,00 Number of voting rights116.178,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,16 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,93 % Indirectly potential0,23 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,66 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,31 % Indirectly potential0,35 %

Date last update: 05 May 2023

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 197 M 7 930 M 7 930 M
Net income 2023 362 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2023 940 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,52x
Yield 2023 6,12%
Capitalization 3 380 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 34 619
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,94 €
Average target price 40,00 €
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-17.34%3 575
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-6.44%4 881
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD37.60%2 291
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-0.49%331
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION93.17%153
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-17.58%47
