Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/28 08:34:16 am EDT
42.18 EUR   +2.01%
08:21aSIGNIFY N : Completing repurchase program
PU
07:13aSignify Completes Shares Buyback Program
MT
07:00aSignify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : Completing repurchase program

03/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company repurchased a total of 850,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 35.5 million from February 24 to March 25, 2022. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on February 24, 2022. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plans and other employee share plans.

In the period March 21 to March 25, 2022, the company repurchased 195,704 shares at an average price of EUR 43.15 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 8.4m.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 12:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
08:21aSIGNIFY N : Completing repurchase program
PU
07:13aSignify Completes Shares Buyback Program
MT
07:00aSignify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans
AQ
03/21Signify share repurchase periodic update
GL
03/21Signify share repurchase periodic update
GL
03/14Signify share repurchase periodic update
AQ
03/10Signify N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/07Signify share repurchase periodic update
GL
03/05SIGNIFY N : statement on war in Ukraine
PU
02/28Signify share repurchase periodic update
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIGNIFY N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 282 M 8 001 M 8 001 M
Net income 2022 431 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2022 925 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 5 165 M 5 675 M 5 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 36 824
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,35 €
Average target price 54,75 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.1.40%5 675
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-7.82%6 756
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-11.56%2 175
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-17.83%720
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-8.60%167
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-11.30%116