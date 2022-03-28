Signify N : Completing repurchase program

The company repurchased a total of 850,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 35.5 million from February 24 to March 25, 2022. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on February 24, 2022. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plans and other employee share plans.

In the period March 21 to March 25, 2022, the company repurchased 195,704 shares at an average price of EUR 43.15 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 8.4m.