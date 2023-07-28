Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the second quarter of the year, Signify remained on track to deliver on its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability programcommitments:

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement

Signify is on track to reduce emissions across the entire value chain by 40% against the 2019 baseline - double the pace required by the Paris Agreement. This is driven by Signify's leadership in energy efficient and connected LED lighting solutions, which significantly reduce emissions during the use phase.

Double Circular revenues

Circular revenues remained stable at 29%, on track to reach the 2025 target of 32%. The main contribution is from serviceable and upgradeable luminaires, including the first serviceable Horticulture product family.

Double Brighter lives revenues

Brighter lives revenues increased to 28%, on track to reach the 2025 target of 32%. This was driven by the performance of Cooper's tunable products supporting the consumer well-being portfolio and continued strength of the safety & security portfolio.

Double the percentage of women in leadership

The percentage of women in leadership positions continued to improve to 30%, on track to reach the 2025 target of 34%. This was mainly due to the acceleration of hiring practices for diversity across all levels.

Outlook

The continued economic softness has led us to apply caution in our outlook for the full year and adjust our Adjusted EBITA margin guidance to 9.5-10.5%. On the other hand, our free cash flow generation has and will continue to benefit from supply chain lead time improvements and effective working capital measures. We therefore expect our free cash flow generation to be at the higher end of the 6-8% range.