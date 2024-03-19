Impax Asset Management Group Plc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Impax Asset Management Group Plc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction18 mar 2024
Person obliged to notifyImpax Asset Management Group Plc.
Issuing institutionSignify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce65220692
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.744.736,00 Number of voting rights3.744.736,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,92 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,92 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,92 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,92 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 19 March 2024

Attachments

