Market Closed -
Euronext Amsterdam
12:35:13 2024-03-18 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
26.48
EUR
+2.04%
+2.99%
-12.66%
Signify N : Impax Asset Management Group Plc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
March 18, 2024 at 07:05 pm EDT
Impax Asset Management Group Plc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Impax Asset Management Group Plc. - Signify N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 18 mar 2024
Person obliged to notify Impax Asset Management Group Plc.
Issuing institution Signify N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 65220692
Place of residence Amsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.744.736,00
Number of voting rights3.744.736,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Impax Asset Management Limited and Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,92 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,92 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,92 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,92 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 19 March 2024
Disclaimer Signify NV published this content on
18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 March 2024 23:04:05 UTC.
Signify N.V. is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Its Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. Signify has 34,619 employees and operates in 74 countries. The company unlocks the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- luminaires and lighting systems for professionals (56.3%): to Public, Office & Industry and Retail & Hospitality;
- LED lamps, functional domestic luminaires and connected home lighting (32.8%);
- conventional lamps and professional electronics (10.6%);
- other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (8.7%), Germany (5.6%), Europe (15.4%), the United States (33.6%), America (6%), China (6.9%) and other (23.8%).
Last Close Price
26.48
EUR
Average target price
34.58
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+30.58% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
