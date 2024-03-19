Signify N.V. is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Its Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. Signify has 34,619 employees and operates in 74 countries. The company unlocks the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - luminaires and lighting systems for professionals (56.3%): to Public, Office & Industry and Retail & Hospitality; - LED lamps, functional domestic luminaires and connected home lighting (32.8%); - conventional lamps and professional electronics (10.6%); - other (0.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (8.7%), Germany (5.6%), Europe (15.4%), the United States (33.6%), America (6%), China (6.9%) and other (23.8%).

