  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:02 2022-08-03 am EDT
29.74 EUR   -0.23%
03:42aSIGNIFY N : Meet our new A-class LED tube
PU
07/29Signify sees dimmer profit margins as inflation and supply chains weigh
RE
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Signify N.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
Signify N : Meet our new A-class LED tube

08/03/2022 | 03:42am EDT
A typical small business with 100 fluorescent tubes would save EUR 13,661 per year by switching to the A-class Philips MASTER LEDtube UE1. With a 100,000-hour lifespan, the new tube lasts five times longer than its conventional MASTER TL-D counterpart. That removes the need for regular replacements, which increases cost savings while reducing waste.

"Through extensive innovation, we've created our most energy-efficient tube yet, and now's a time when it's needed more than ever," says Michael Rombouts, business unit leader LED Lamps and Luminaires at Signify. "Especially in industries, warehouses, offices, schools and retail spaces, where all-day lighting is required, switching to ultra-efficient LEDs can sharply reduce energy usage related to lighting."

Sustainability is central to Signify's strategy and is a key element of the product design process. Compared to a fluorescent tube, a new Philips MASTER LEDtube UE can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 2,285 kg over its lifetime2 - equivalent to the emissions absorbed by more than 100 trees.3

Signify has long been driving the shift from conventional fluorescent lighting to the more environmentally friendly LED. With the amended RoHS (Reduction of Hazardous Substances) EU directive banning the sale of linear fluorescent lamps - among others - from August 2023, high-performance LED lights have an ever more significant role to play.

"We continue to expand our range of ultra-efficient products, in our drive to have the most energy-efficient portfolio across technologies. With ultra-efficient GU10 LED spots on their way in September, in addition to the currently available bulbs and tubes, our portfolio caters to every application," says Michael Rombouts.

Find out more about the Philips Ultra Efficient LED portfolio here.

1 Calculation based on 100 x 58W fluorescent lamps with a lifetime of 20000 hours vs 100 x 17.6W Ultra-Efficient LED tubes with a lifetime of 100000 hours; 0.29 euro energy cost/hour; 5 euro replacement cost per lamp; 8760 burning hours per year

2 Calculation based on CO2 gas emissions of 0.42kg/kWh.

3 Based on multiple scientific literature, an average fully grown tree can absorb 22 kg CO2 per year.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 472 M 7 619 M 7 619 M
Net income 2022 505 M 515 M 515 M
Net Debt 2022 1 609 M 1 641 M 1 641 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,24x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 3 733 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 35 407
Free-Float 94,1%
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,81 €
Average target price 51,64 €
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-26.90%3 806
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-16.52%5 711
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-22.40%1 800
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRY CO., LTD-22.67%639
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-8.45%162
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-28.89%86