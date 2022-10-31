Signify N : New Ultra Efficient LEDs offer extraordinary energy savings

Ultra Efficient range expanded with more options for energy-smart consumers: Ultra Efficient indoor and outdoor integrated luminaires, plus extended range of Ultra Efficient bulbs, candles, and spots

With the growing energy crisis in Europe and the ongoing challenge of climate change, it is critical to rapidly reduce energy use and carbon emissions

Ultra Efficient luminaires have a 50,000-hour lifetime and consume 50% less energy compared to standard Philips LED equivalent, 1 while achieving the same light output and quality, and meeting the most stringent EU Ecodesign and Energy labelling regulations

An average household switching from incandescent bulbs to Ultra Efficient products could save €14,000 over the lifetime of the product

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, will help customers manage their energy expenditure with a new range of Ultra Efficient lights and, for the first time, Ultra Efficient integrated luminaires. The new, more diverse product range offers customers even more opportunities to integrate the most efficient energy-saving LED lighting into their homes.

The new lights and luminaires join the Ultra Efficient A-class Philips LED bulb, which was the first light bulb to meet the new A-class standard in Europe in 2021. At a time of raised public awareness of energy costs, these lights consume at least 50% less energy and last 50,000 hours, which is much longer than standard Philips LED lights. All Ultra Efficient products are designed to achieve an A-class rating under the new, stringent European energy labeling that was introduced in 2021.

Saving energy with Ultra Efficient lights and luminaires

Lighting accounts for a substantial amount of household energy use, and consumers can expect to see a significant increase in energy bills as winter approaches. Changing conventional lights or LEDs to extremely efficient LED alternatives can have a powerful impact on reducing energy consumption.

Depending on their current light usage, households could save up to €34 per light, per year just by replacing incandescent lights with Ultra Efficient lights. This equates to a cost savings of €347 per year for just 10 lights. Over the lifetime of the product, they can enjoy savings of over €14,000.2

In addition, the products' high level of energy efficiency and long lifetime dramatically reduce both consumer waste and carbon emissions. There are 1.7 billion conventional light points in homes across the European Union that have not yet been upgraded to LED. If all these lights were changed to Ultra Efficient LEDs, carbon emissions could potentially be reduced by 10.7 million tons per year. This is equivalent to the CO 2 sequestered by 487 million trees annually.3

Meet the Ultra Efficient luminaire range from Philips

The new Philips Ultra Efficient luminaires are designed to meet the most stringent EU Ecodesign and Energy labeling regulations, with an A-class light source included, and efficacy up to 210 lm/w. These Ultra Efficient luminaires consume at least 50% less energy and last 50,000 hours while beautifully lighting up homes. The highly energy-efficient luminaires, available in various lumen packages and product categories, offer significant cost savings as energy prices rise.

With the Philips Ultra Efficient indoor range of downlights, customers can enjoy ultimate energy savings combined with a clean, aesthetic design. The new indoor luminaires-which meet stringent Philips EyeComfort4 criteria-are the brand's most energy-efficient indoor lights yet.

The Philips Ultra Efficient outdoor range includes both a wall light and a pedestal light. Both are made from durable material and designed to perform in all weather conditions. The solar luminaire range has also been upgraded with superior technology for ultimate energy savings. Because of their longer-than-ever lifetime, all Ultra Efficient luminaires come with a 5-year warranty.5

Availability

Consumers will recognize the new, expanded line of Philips Ultra Efficient LED lights and luminaires by the same zero-plastic packaging and design that other Philips products use, but now with a green background color, illustrating the company's commitment to providing global consumers with sustainable lighting products. The new products will be available starting October 28, 2022.