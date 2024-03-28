Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings expand their collaboration to optimize the interaction between the Philips Hue Sync TV app, Samsung TVs, and the SmartThings ecosystem

The Philips Hue Sync TV app will be made available as a monthly subscription plan in addition to the one-time purchase option

The Philips Hue Sync TV app will be released in Brazil, Hong Kong, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia

Music mode will be available in the Philips Hue Sync TV app for compatible 2024 Samsung TVs, syncing any audio content played on the TV with your lights

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and SmartThings, Samsung's global connected living platform, will expand their partnership to make it even easier for users to enjoy thrilling TV entertainment with surround lighting.

For over a year, viewers have been able to connect their compatible Samsung TV with their Philips Hue lights to create an immersive lighting experience for their home cinema.1 In spring 2024, the Philips Hue Sync TV app will be released in new countries, get a monthly subscription option, and be integrated with the SmartThings mobile app for even easier control. Together, Philips Hue and SmartThings will bring the potential of the Philips Hue Sync TV app for Samsung TVs to even more people around the world.

Monthly subscriptions and additional countries

Philips Hue is introducing a subscription model based on a monthly fee of 2.99 EUR/USD or equivalent currency. Users will be able to choose between a one-time payment to unlock the app on a single Samsung TV or choose a monthly subscription that supports up to three Samsung TVs in the same household. Additionally, the Sync TV app will be available in Brazil, Hong Kong, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Easier control and advanced automations via SmartThings

Thanks to the integration with the SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung users will be able to control the Sync TV app via their smartphone alongside their other SmartThings-compatible devices. The app allows users to adjust the settings with their smartphone without having to interrupt the TV content. With the SmartThings app, users can choose between different modes and start or stop syncing. Moreover, it allows users to create multi-device automations to create the perfect movie setting with the push of a button.

Music mode lights up the sounds of any playlist

Users of the Philips Hue Sync TV app on compatible 2024 Samsung TV models will soon find a new feature in the app: Music mode. Instead of following the content on the screen, your Philips Hue lights will react to the audio of what's playing on the TV. Music mode is compatible with any music played on the TV, transforming your living room into a private concert hall. It will be available on compatible Samsung TVs manufactured in 2022 and 2023 later this year.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SmartThings to empower users with greater control over their entertainment experiences," said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader, Philips Hue at Signify.

"The integration of Philips Hue Sync TV app into the SmartThings ecosystem allows users to create immersive multi-device entertainment routines, enhancing their smart home experiences like never before," said Mark Benson, Head of SmartThings US. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering seamless and innovative solutions that enrich the lives of our users, making their smart home experiences more immersive and enjoyable."

Availability and compatibility

The Philips Hue Sync TV app is available for Samsung Q60 series or higher QLED TVs manufactured from 2022 onward. The integration of the Philips Hue Sync TV app into the SmartThings app and the monthly subscriptions will be available starting in spring 2024. Users will be able to access these features after downloading or updating to the latest version of the Sync TV app. Music mode will be available for compatible 2024 Samsung TVs from launch. It will be available for compatible 2022 and 2023 Samsung TVs later this year.

1The Philips Hue Sync TV app is available for Samsung Q60 series or higher QLED TVs manufactured from 2022 onward.