    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37 2022-09-20 am EDT
28.02 EUR   -2.23%
02:20aSIGNIFY N : Proposal to appoint new member Board of Management
PU
02:01aSignify proposes to appoint Harshavardhan Chitale to Board of Management
GL
02:00aSignify proposes to appoint Harshavardhan Chitale to Board of Management
AQ
Signify N : Proposal to appoint new member Board of Management

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announces that it proposes to expand its Board of Management with the appointment of Signify's Digital Solutions division leader, Harshavardhan (Harsh) Chitale.

"Harsh has a deep knowledge of Signify and a proven track record in many different roles," said Eric Rondolat, CEO. "Under his leadership, we have strengthened our market position in the professional segment and expanded our presence in the high-growth areas of connected and agricultural lighting. Harsh played a crucial role in the acquisition and integration process of Cooper Lighting. His experience and competencies will further strengthen our Board of Management in refining our strategy and driving its execution."

Harsh Chitale joined Signify in 2015 to lead the company in Greater India and has led the Digital Solutions division (formerly known as Business Group Professional) since 2017. Before joining Signify, Harsh held various management positions with HCL Infosystems, Honeywell and Tata both in India and the USA.

An Indian national, Harsh holds a B. Tech Electrical Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment of Harsh Chitale to the Board of Management at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2023. The proposed appointment will be for a period of four years, and will take the number of Board of Management members to four. Until the AGM vote, Harsh will act as Board of Management observer.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
