Signify N : Providing guests of World Forum with safe & secure LiFi

World Forum The Hague hosts some of the world's most high-profile conferences

Trulifi by Signify provides conference guests safe, secure, reliable and high-speed connectivity

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and World Forum The Hague, leader in hosting high-profile conferences, announced the world-first installation of Signify's Trulifi in a congress center, ensuring that future conference guests can enjoy the benefits of safe, secure, reliable and high-speed connectivity via light rather than radio waves. World Forum in The Hague, the Netherlands, is known for hosting some of the most high-profile conferences in the world such as the Global Conference on Cyber Security, World Press Freedom Conference and Climate Adaptation Summit 2021. The first installation concerns one meeting room with the potential for more.

The content of some of the events that it hosts can be highly sensitive. That means that World Forum The Hague wants to do whatever it takes to provide visitors and participants the assurance that their data is routinely and rigorously secured, and the venue has become a front runner in Safety & Security. Their measures are reviewed ahead of every event and adjusted if needed.

Trulifi by Signify offers the perfect addition, ensuring meeting rooms are equipped with highly secure, reliable and high-speed wireless connectivity, while providing users with the same standards for ease of use and comfort as with other wireless technologies. LiFi is a wireless technology, but instead of radio waves, light waves are employed, ensuring the network is strictly limited inside each room. With additional custom encryption and specific access keys security can be even more specifically controlled.