SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Signify N : Providing guests of World Forum with safe & secure LiFi

02/22/2021 | 03:46am EST
  • World Forum The Hague hosts some of the world's most high-profile conferences
  • Trulifi by Signify provides conference guests safe, secure, reliable and high-speed connectivity

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and World Forum The Hague, leader in hosting high-profile conferences, announced the world-first installation of Signify's Trulifi in a congress center, ensuring that future conference guests can enjoy the benefits of safe, secure, reliable and high-speed connectivity via light rather than radio waves. World Forum in The Hague, the Netherlands, is known for hosting some of the most high-profile conferences in the world such as the Global Conference on Cyber Security, World Press Freedom Conference and Climate Adaptation Summit 2021. The first installation concerns one meeting room with the potential for more.

The content of some of the events that it hosts can be highly sensitive. That means that World Forum The Hague wants to do whatever it takes to provide visitors and participants the assurance that their data is routinely and rigorously secured, and the venue has become a front runner in Safety & Security. Their measures are reviewed ahead of every event and adjusted if needed.

Trulifi by Signify offers the perfect addition, ensuring meeting rooms are equipped with highly secure, reliable and high-speed wireless connectivity, while providing users with the same standards for ease of use and comfort as with other wireless technologies. LiFi is a wireless technology, but instead of radio waves, light waves are employed, ensuring the network is strictly limited inside each room. With additional custom encryption and specific access keys security can be even more specifically controlled.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 554 M 7 937 M 7 937 M
Net income 2020 284 M 344 M 344 M
Net Debt 2020 1 405 M 1 701 M 1 701 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 4 795 M 5 817 M 5 806 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 37 926
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,58 €
Last Close Price 37,89 €
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Javier van Engelen Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Gerard J. A. van de Aast Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.9.73%5 817
ASSA ABLOY AB7.06%29 140
SAINT-GOBAIN15.33%27 953
FERGUSON PLC-1.64%27 469
GEBERIT AG0.25%22 208
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.19.90%15 025
