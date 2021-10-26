Log in
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/26 04:10:32 am
44.27 EUR   +1.44%
03:56aSIGNIFY N : Reducing emissions with 3D printed luminaires and LEDs
PU
10/11ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
10/11SIGNIFY : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
Signify N : Reducing emissions with 3D printed luminaires and LEDs

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
"Our goal is to be a benchmark in energy efficiency and sustainable operations in Colombia and Latin America. For this reason, we're excited to have installed the latest innovation in lighting with 3D printed downlights and to be the regional pioneer when it comes to remote management of the lighting infrastructure," said Mauricio Vélez, OPAIN's Infrastructure Manager, operator of the airport. The airport has recently been recognized by the US Green Building Council with the maximum LEED platinum rating - version 4.1 in operation and maintenance.

Outdoors, Signify installed Digistreet luminaires, which have been integrated with Interact, our connected lighting system and software. Interact's lighting management dashboard enables the airport operators to remotely monitor, manage and control each light point individually, from anywhere. By having the visibility of the lighting's status, preventative maintenance and resolution of faults can be dealt with quickly, reducing maintenance costs, improving experience and minimizing disruption to operations.

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 844 M 7 943 M 7 943 M
Net income 2021 366 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 1 085 M 1 260 M 1 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 5 448 M 6 326 M 6 322 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 39 143
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 43,64 €
Average target price 54,25 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Engelen Van Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.26.38%6 326
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.70.96%7 309
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-29.76%2 508
AB FAGERHULT54.73%1 443
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.2.30%698
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-8.29%212