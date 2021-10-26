Signify N : Reducing emissions with 3D printed luminaires and LEDs

"Our goal is to be a benchmark in energy efficiency and sustainable operations in Colombia and Latin America. For this reason, we're excited to have installed the latest innovation in lighting with 3D printed downlights and to be the regional pioneer when it comes to remote management of the lighting infrastructure," said Mauricio Vélez, OPAIN's Infrastructure Manager, operator of the airport. The airport has recently been recognized by the US Green Building Council with the maximum LEED platinum rating - version 4.1 in operation and maintenance.

Outdoors, Signify installed Digistreet luminaires, which have been integrated with Interact, our connected lighting system and software. Interact's lighting management dashboard enables the airport operators to remotely monitor, manage and control each light point individually, from anywhere. By having the visibility of the lighting's status, preventative maintenance and resolution of faults can be dealt with quickly, reducing maintenance costs, improving experience and minimizing disruption to operations.