Signify N : WiZ launches a new home monitoring technology for ultimate peace of mind

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, is launching new home monitoring technology and software features to complement its WiZ smart lighting system, pairing lighting and security in a simple, smart and secure way. The new WiZ indoor camera combines with software updates on the WiZ app, WiZ lights and SpaceSense motion detection technology to create an integrated solution that give users peace of mind when away from home.

Using the power of light and motion detection to deter intruders

WiZ integrates home monitoring features in its smart lighting system, taking advantage of the fact that lights are found throughout the home and can be one of the most effective tools to discourage potential intruders. With a seamless user experience in mind, the WiZ app is optimized with intuitive features, such as customizable monitoring routines, allowing users to both control their lighting and monitor their home with a single tap in the app. They simply click on their desired routine to let the WiZ system know they are going away and activate a set of lighting behaviors to help secure their home.

The WiZ app can now also notify users of unexpected activity in their home, allowing them to take immediate action. With SpaceSense motion detection technology, every compatible WiZ light is a motion sensor that detects movement in the coverage area. The award-winning technology makes the WiZ smart ecosystem one of the most comprehensive, and when combined with the new WiZ indoor camera, the system provides full coverage for the entire home. Consumers can activate WiZ monitoring for the entire home or for certain areas only and can quickly turn it off when necessary.

WiZ lights can also be automated with presence simulation: they will turn on and off automatically to simulate the presence of somebody at home. Users can decide how the lights will react when motion is detected: turn on to full brightness, flash, or display vibrant colors, for example.