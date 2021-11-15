Signify N : confirms sustainability leadership as it improves its score in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, November 15,2021

Press Release

November 15, 2021

Signify confirms sustainability leadership as it improves its score in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

We are in the top 1% in our industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Score date: November 12, 2021)

We are part of the DJSI World Index for the fifth consecutive year

We obtained full scores (100/100) in 56 categories including Climate Change Strategy and Risk Management, Product Design and Innovation, Human Rights Assessment, Mitigation & Remediation, and Board Diversity Policy

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has confirmed its leadership in sustainability as it improved its score in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessmentto 87 (out of 100)1 from 86 (out of 100) one year ago. Thanks to this, we once again are included in the DJSI World Index, for the fifth year running.

"I'm extremely proud for receiving this continued recognition for our leadership and sustainable business practices, especially as this reflects the year in which we successfully completed our Brighter Lives, Better World 2020 program and achieved carbon neutrality," said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify. "This provides us with additional motivation as we now step up our efforts to double our positive impact on the environment and society in 2025. We will do this by focusing our strategy on growth that contributes to sustainability, addressing climate action, circular economy, food availability, safety & security and health & wellbeing."

This momentous achievement provides a deep source of pride for us. As of November 12, 2021, we performed in the 100 percentile in the Electrical component & Equipment industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, meaning that we are in the top 1% in our industry. And we obtained full scores (100/100) in 56 categories including Climate Change Strategy and Risk Management, Product Design and Innovation, Human Rights Assessment, Mitigation & Remediation, and Board Diversity Policy.

This recognition celebrates our drive for sustainability leadership under our Brighter Lives, Better World2025 program as we continue to make progress on increasing our positive impact.

Learn more about how we tirelessly work to bring our commitments to sustainability to live and visit our webpages: www.signify.com/global/sustainability

