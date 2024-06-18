Signify's Climate Transition Plan sets out the company's climate strategy in line with its SBTi -validated net-zero targets:

Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain by 2040

50% reduction in absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared with 2019 base year

90% reduction in absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, compared with 2019 base year

The Plan includes initiatives and programs across the business and value chain, which include incentivizing suppliers to commit to renewable energy, electrification of the logistics fleet and further extending the use of energy-efficient LED lighting - the single biggest factor in reducing the lighting industry's emissions in recent years.

Since more than 90% of Signify's value chain GHG emissions come from the use of its products throughout their lifecycle, the company's 2040 net-zero ambitions focus on continuing to lead the industry in developing increasingly efficient lighting technologies.

As a result of its actions and innovations, Signify has already achieved a 50% absolute reduction in GHG emissions across its entire value chain, including the scope 3 use phase, since 2019. Yet a sizeable proportion of the global lighting stock is still conventional, meaning there is a significant opportunity for rapid progress. A global switch to energy-efficient LED would reduce global GHG emissions by 1%, which is the equivalent of half the total emissions caused by the aviation industry.

Earlier this year, Signify joined forces with Climate Group and other partners to launch Renovation Revolution with the goal of boosting renovation rates across the European Union -a crucial step if the region is to achieve its 2050 net-zero objectives. Helen Clarkson, CEO of Climate Group, said of the launch of Signify's 2040 Climate Transition Plan:

"Climate Group welcomes this Climate Transition Plan by Signify, which shows what can and must be achieved by companies if we are to decarbonize across the economy and reach net-zero. We've been working in partnership for over 15 years to accelerate the global rollout of LEDs and work towards a more energy efficient built environment. We look forward to many more years working together with Signify, along with other businesses and government partners, to unlock a renovation revolution and to double energy efficiency by 2030."

Paul Dickinson, co-founder of Transition Value Partners, also Founder of CDP where he is Strategic Adviser, and co-presenter of the Outrage and Optimism podcast, said:

"Signify is the energy efficiency powerhouse behind Philips lighting, and the biggest manufacturer of LEDs in the world. Low energy lighting is pivotal to reducing an activity representing 2% of global emissions. As the premium global brand for responsible manufacturing and ultra-low power consumption, more and more companies committed to a just transition to net zero will specify Signify, not least to comply with their CSRD supply chain requirements. This company is a leader in global decarbonization, and its pioneering transition plan raises the bar, while showing its commitment to helping others meet their Science-Based Targets and get to net-zero."