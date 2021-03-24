Signify N : NHL partnership increases use of sustainable lighting

Signify offers custom lighting services to help sporting venues assess their current equipment and create a plan according to their needs, whether it's a retrofit upgrade or installing a new connected lighting system like Interact Sports. Signify also provides high-quality lamps, luminaires and software for a range of indoor and outdoor applications, from UV-C disinfection lighting to help disinfect locker rooms to color-changing, exterior façade lighting to excite spectators.

'We are proud to partner with the NHL and bring better, sustainable lighting solutions to hockey facilities across North America,' said Martin Stephenson, Head of North American Systems & Services, Signify. 'Together, we can have a positive impact on the sport's environmental footprint and on all who play and enjoy the game.'