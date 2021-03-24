Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Signify N.V.    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03/24 12:35:22 pm
41.48 EUR   +0.85%
03:27pSIGNIFY N  : NHL partnership increases use of sustainable lighting
PU
03/15SIGNIFY N  : share repurchase periodic update
AQ
03/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Campbell Soup, Adidas, Pfizer.
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Signify N : NHL partnership increases use of sustainable lighting

03/24/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Signify offers custom lighting services to help sporting venues assess their current equipment and create a plan according to their needs, whether it's a retrofit upgrade or installing a new connected lighting system like Interact Sports. Signify also provides high-quality lamps, luminaires and software for a range of indoor and outdoor applications, from UV-C disinfection lighting to help disinfect locker rooms to color-changing, exterior façade lighting to excite spectators.

'We are proud to partner with the NHL and bring better, sustainable lighting solutions to hockey facilities across North America,' said Martin Stephenson, Head of North American Systems & Services, Signify. 'Together, we can have a positive impact on the sport's environmental footprint and on all who play and enjoy the game.'

Disclaimer

Signify NV published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIGNIFY N.V.
03:27pSIGNIFY N  : NHL partnership increases use of sustainable lighting
PU
03/15SIGNIFY N  : share repurchase periodic update
AQ
03/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Campbell Soup, Adidas, Pfizer.
03/02ROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE  : Publication of KPN's AGM agenda
DJ
03/01SIGNIFY N  : share repurchase periodic update
AQ
02/25SIGNIFY N  : starts share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares to cover ..
AQ
02/23SIGNIFY N  : publishes 2020 Annual Report
PU
02/23SIGNIFY N  : Completing our Brighter Lives Better World 2020 program
PU
02/23SIGNIFY PUBLISHES 2020 ANNUAL REPORT : 00 cet
PU
02/22SIGNIFY N  : Providing guests of World Forum with safe & secure LiFi
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 815 M 8 059 M 8 059 M
Net income 2021 362 M 428 M 428 M
Net Debt 2021 1 216 M 1 438 M 1 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 5 155 M 6 100 M 6 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 37 926
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SIGNIFY N.V.
Duration : Period :
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 40,83 €
Last Close Price 41,13 €
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Javier van Engelen Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Gerard J. A. van de Aast Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.19.11%5 879
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.7.77%5 232
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD.-5.40%3 303
AB FAGERHULT0.55%952
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.6.45%690
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-24.42%264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ