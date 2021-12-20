Signify N : to acquire Fluence to strengthen Agriculture lighting growth platform, December 20, 2021

Press Release

December 20, 2021

Signify to acquire Fluence to strengthen Agriculture lighting growth platform

Adds Fluence's complementary technology and market segments to Signify's existing horticultural lighting operations

Provides Signify with access to Fluence's strong multi-channelgo-to-market approach in attractive North American horticultural lighting market

multi-channelgo-to-market approach in attractive North American horticultural lighting market Fluence to operate as an entity within Signify's agricultural lighting business in Division Digital Solutions

Closing is expected in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced

that it has entered into a definitive agreement with ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) to acquire Austin, Texas- based Fluence for USD 272 million (EUR 242 million) on a cash and debt-free basis. This acquisition will strengthen our global Agriculture lighting growth platform and extend our position in the attractive North American horticultural lighting market.

The acquisition is fully in line with our strategy to expand in attractive growth segments and our commitment to improving food availability by providing growers with horticultural lighting that helps them to reduce resource consumption and increase yields. We expect the global market for agricultural lighting to grow by more than 20% per year to EUR 1.6 billion in 2024.

The acquisition will add Fluence's complementary horticultural lighting technology to our existing knowledge and expertise. This includes light recipes for the legal growing of cannabis1 - which, due to the legalization in Canada and many US states in recent years, currently generates the majority of Fluence's sales - and light recipes for the company's fast-growing business to grow other crops. Fluence's technology also includes more than 140 issued and pending patents, focusing on areas such as light quality, thermal management and installation methods. Currently Fluence generates a majority of its sales in North America.

"We're excited to announce that we're acquiring Fluence, strengthening our agricultural lighting business, one of our main growth platforms. It also further underlines the strategic importance of the North American market to our business," said Harsh Chitale, Division Leader Digital Solutions at Signify.

1 Signify and Fluence share a similar policy to only provide lighting products for the cannabis industry to growers that are legally permitted to do so, including markets that permit growing for recreational use. Fluence abides by and respects local laws and does not provide lighting for cannabis production in geographies in which it is not permitted.