Signify: new Chairman of the Board in May 2024

December 12, 2023 at 04:36 am EST

Lighting solutions specialist Signify reports that the chairman of its supervisory board, Arthur van der Poel, will step down at the end of the AGM to be held in May 2024, and will then be replaced by the current vice-chairman of the board, Gerard van de Aast.



The supervisory board is also proposing the appointment of Jeroen Drost, CEO of SHV Holdings since 2016, as a member for a period of four years. He will attend Board meetings as an observer until the AGM votes on his appointment.



Finally, the reappointments as Board members of Pamela Knapp (Chair of the Audit Committee) for four years and Rita Lane for two years are proposed, as Frank Lubnau is not available for reappointment.



