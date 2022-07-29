Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Signify N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGHT   NL0011821392

SIGNIFY N.V.

(LIGHT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:06 2022-07-29 am EDT
32.86 EUR   -8.21%
03:46aSignify sees dimmer profit margins as inflation and supply chains weigh
RE
01:01aSignify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, comparable sales growth of 5.1% and an operational profitability of 9.5%
GL
01:01aSignify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, comparable sales growth of 5.1% and an operational profitability of 9.5%
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Signify sees dimmer profit margins as inflation and supply chains weigh

07/29/2022 | 03:46am EDT
July 29 (Reuters) - Signify's shares fell around 8% on Friday after the world's biggest maker of lights said its profit margins would decline this year as supply chain disruption and currency effects weighed on its earnings.

The group now targets a margin on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 11.0-11.4% for 2022, and free cash flow equal to 5-7% of sales.

It had previously forecast a margin increase of up to 50 basis points from last year's 11.6%, with free cash flow of more than 8% of sales.

Signify expects to return to its previous cash flow target as soon as supplier lead times ease and no longer require it to carry higher inventory.

"When you look at supply chain in general and logistics, we think that we have reached the bottom and now things are gradually improving," CEO Eric Rondolat told reporters in a call.

He said the company had dealt with sourcing issues with redesigns and new suppliers, but that on the logistics side it was "not out of the woods" and would need several quarters to return to normal.

Signify's adjusted EBITA was 174 million euros ($177.7 million) in the second quarter, in line with last year but below analysts' estimate.

The EBITA margin fell from 10.9% to 9.5%.

The Eindhoven-based firm said it had offset input cost increases by raising prices but that it was not able to make up for surging energy costs or currency movements.

"We enter now in another phase of the economy, which is going to be slower and should help us to gain back some of the cost increases," Rondolat said.

"So less price increases and more cost gains in the future."

Signify, the former lighting arm of Philips, sells mostly LED lights and lighting systems to consumers and businesses.

($1 = 0.9791 euros) (Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Elitsa Gadeva in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIPS NV -0.85% 20.35 Real-time Quote.-37.40%
SIGNIFY N.V. -8.24% 32.86 Real-time Quote.-12.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 452 M 7 573 M 7 573 M
Net income 2022 439 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2022 1 024 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 4 441 M 4 513 M 4 513 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 36 884
Free-Float 94,1%
Signify N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIGNIFY N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 35,80 €
Average target price 51,91 €
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Rondolat Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier van Engelen Sousa Chief Financial Officer
Arthur P. M. van der Poel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tony Thomas Chief Digital & Information Officer
Rita S. Lane Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGNIFY N.V.-12.21%4 513
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-15.89%5 754
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-18.74%1 886
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRY CO., LTD-18.86%671
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.-12.54%164
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-28.33%86