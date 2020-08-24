Log in
08/24/2020 | 07:00am EDT
28.495 EUR   +1.30%
07:00aSignify share repurchase periodic update
GL
08/17Signify share repurchase periodic update
GL
08/10Signify share repurchase periodic update
GL
Signify share repurchase periodic update

08/24/2020 | 07:00am EDT

Press Release

August 24, 2020

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 358,680 shares in the period August 17 to August 21, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 28.17 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 10.1 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2020. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 729,428 shares for a total consideration of EUR 19.9 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Rogier Dierckx
Tel: +31 6 1138 4609
E-mail: rogier.dierckx@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 36,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
