Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6257   TW0006257009

SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
55.70 TWD   -0.54%
03:35aSIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : The board of directors of the company has resolved to pass the financial report for the first quarter of 2022
PU
03:25aSIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : The company participated in the cash capital increase of Yanyuan Investment (stock) company
PU
04/11SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement to acquire Jih Sun Rising Dragon Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sigurd Microelectronics : The board of directors of the company has resolved to pass the financial report for the first quarter of 2022

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:24:14
Subject 
 The board of directors of the company has
resolved to pass the financial report for the first
quarter of 2022
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~
2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):4619536
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1402119
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1003870
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1192792
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):940556
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):821511
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.82
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):38816349
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):21481269
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):14930801
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
03:35aSIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : The board of directors of the company has resolved to pass the f..
PU
03:25aSIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : The company participated in the cash capital increase of Yanyuan..
PU
04/11SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement to acquire Jih Sun Rising Dragon Fund
PU
03/08SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the ..
PU
03/08SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : The Board of Directors of the Company resolved to hold the 111 A..
PU
03/08SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the ..
PU
03/08Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation Proposes Cash Dividend
CI
03/08Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
01/05SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS : Explanation of the B05 report in the Business Times
PU
2021Sigurd Microelectronics Gets Approval for $145 Million Output Expansion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 506 M 664 M 664 M
Net income 2022 3 174 M 108 M 108 M
Net cash 2022 1 049 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,83x
Yield 2022 8,62%
Capitalization 25 181 M 858 M 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 55,70 TWD
Average target price 72,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsing Yang Huang Chief Executive Officer
Tsan Lien Yeh Co-GM, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Min Hung Wu Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Lin Director-Personnel Administration
Chun Jung Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-5.27%858
KLA CORPORATION-22.99%47 439
TERADYNE INC.-34.15%17 402
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-21.83%12 863
LASERTEC CORPORATION-48.89%12 768
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.21%3 900