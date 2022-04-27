Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6257   TW0006257009

SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(6257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
55.70 TWD   -0.54%
Sigurd Microelectronics : The company participated in the cash capital increase of Yanyuan Investment (stock) company

04/27/2022 | 08:25am BST
Today's Information

Provided by: SIGURD MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:12:25
Subject 
 The company participated in the cash capital
increase of Yanyuan Investment (stock) company
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Common stock of Yanyuan Investment (Shares) Company
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27~2022/04/27
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:Transaction
 Quantity: 8,400,000 shares; Price per unit: NT$65; Total transaction amount
 NT$546,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):The directors of Yanyuan Investment (Shares) Company and the
 Company are the same person.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:(1)If the counterparty of the transaction is a related person, the
reason for selecting the related person as the transaction object should be
announced: Department of Investment Company's cash capital increase(2)The
owner of the previous transfer,the relationship between the owner of the
previous transfer and the company and the counterparty of the transaction,
the date of the previous transfer and the amount of the transfer: None.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: None.
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):None.
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):None.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Pay by remittance
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:The Board of the directors
passed and implemented.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NT$211.00
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:Cumulative no.of shares
held (including the current transaction):15,400,000 shares; Amount:
NT$1,004,000,000; Shareholding ratio: 5.7% and restricted rights (such as
pledge): None.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:(1) Ratio to total assets:3.45% (2) Ratio of owners' equity
attributable to the parent company: 6.50% (3) Working capital in the latest
financial statement: 2,447,031
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Flexible use of
 funds.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:YES.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/27
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/04/27
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NO.
21.Name of the CPA firm:Lianjie United Certified Public Accountants
22.Name of the CPA:Zhan Dingxun
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Jin Guan Zheng Zi No. 4818
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NO.
25.Details on change of business model:None.
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:None.
27.Source of funds:Own funds or bank financing
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Sigurd Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
