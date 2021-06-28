Webinar Event to Be Held Tomorrow June 29th at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific Time

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce will participate in a webinar entitled: “The Evolution of Blood Purification Technologies to Treat Emerging Pandemic Threats, Including COVID-19.” The event will be held tomorrow at 12pm eastern.

Event registration can be accessed through the following link: https://forcewealth.com/portfolio-items/sigyn-06-29/?portfolioCats=28

Prompted by 911 and the October 2001 Anthrax attacks, the industry to support the development of drug and vaccine countermeasures to treat emerging bioterror and pandemic threats was established when President George W. Bush signed Project BioShield into law. Mr. Joyce will review the congressional effort that expanded Project BioShield to be inclusive of blood purification devices and will additionally discuss how COVID-19 has unveiled the ability of blood purification therapies to deliver life-saving mechanisms that are beyond the reach of post-infection drugs. Thus, establishing the potential for an important new industry segment.

Beyond a review of Sigyn Therapy, technologies to be discussed will include the Hemopurifier from Aethlon Medical, the CytoSorb device from CytoSorbents Corporation, Torymyxin from Toray Industries, the Oxiris Filter from Baxter and the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter from Exthera Medical.

Note: In addition to co-founding Sigyn Therapeutics, Mr. Joyce was the founder of Aethlon Medical and oversaw the development of the Aethlon Hemopurifier.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics™ is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral pathogens. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream. Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.

Sigyn Therapy incorporates a formulation of adsorbent components that optimize the broad-spectrum elimination of therapeutic targets from the bloodstream without the risk of direct blood-cell interactions. To support widespread implementation, Sigyn Therapy is a single-use disposable device designed for use on the established infrastructure of hemodialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines already located in hospitals and clinics worldwide. The Company is also conducting studies to evaluate the potential use of Sigyn Therapy to treat acute forms of liver failure, including hepatic encephalopathy.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about Sigyn’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any proposed organizational restructuring, results of operations, capital resources to fund operations; statements about Sigyn’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the combined company; statements about the potential benefits of the transaction; the expected completion and timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Sigyn makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Sigyn’s business and the price of the common stock of Sigyn, (ii) the failure to satisfy of the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Sigyn’s business relationships, operating results and business generally, (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, (vii) risks related to the combined entity’s ability to up-list to a national securities exchange, (viii) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, (ix) risks related to diverting management’s attention from Sigyn’s ongoing business operations, (x) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, and (xi) risks related to an inability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, risks related to the clinical advancement of Sigyn Therapy with regulatory agencies, and no assurance that Sigyn Therapy will be proven to be a safe and efficacious treatment for any condition. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Sigyn’s views as of the date of this press release. Sigyn anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Sigyn’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

