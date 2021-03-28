Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.    460   BMG8162K1137

SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.

(460)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sihuan Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED SHARE REPURCHASE UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

03/28/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

̬ᐑᔼᖹછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED SHARE REPURCHASE UNDER THE

GENERAL MANDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that it intends to exercise its powers under the general mandate to repurchase (the "Repurchase Mandate") shares of the Company (the "Shares") granted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting held on 15 June 2020 (the "2020 AGM"), to repurchase Shares in the open market at appropriate timing (the "Proposed Share Repurchase"). Pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, the Company is allowed to repurchase up to 946,568,220 Shares, being 10% of the total issued Shares as at the date of the 2020 AGM. The Repurchase Mandate will expire upon the earliest of: (a) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (b) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws of Bermuda to be held; and (c) the date on which the authority given under the ordinary resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.

The Board has resolved to utilise the Repurchase Mandate (and such further mandate as may be granted by the shareholders of the Company) to repurchase Shares in the open market from time to time. The Company will conduct the Proposed Share Repurchase in compliance with the bye-laws of the Company, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Bermuda Companies Act, and all applicable laws and regulations to which the Company is subject.

The financial position of the Company is solid and healthy currently. The Board believes the Proposed Share Repurchase and subsequent cancellation of the repurchased Shares could enhance the value of the Shares thereby improving the return to shareholders of the Company. In addition, the Board believes that the Proposed Share Repurchase reflects the Company's confidence in its long term business prospects and would ultimately benefit the Company and is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that any repurchase may be done subject to market conditions and at the Board's absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any repurchase. Shareholders and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

Dr. Che Fengsheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Che Fengsheng (Chairman), Dr. Guo Weicheng (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Zhang Jionglong, Mr. Choi Yiau Chong and Ms. Chen Yanling; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Kim Jin Ha; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Patrick Sun, Mr. Tsang Wah Kwong and Dr. Zhu Xun.

Disclaimer

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.
06:46aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Voluntary announcement proposed share repurchase under ..
PU
03/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Pharma's Blood Clot Medicine Wins Drug Registration Nod..
MT
03/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Voluntary announcement sihuan pharmaceutical obtained d..
PU
03/23SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Annoucement of annual results for the year ended 31 dec..
PU
02/26SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Pharma Completes Phase One Clinical Trial of Drug for D..
MT
02/25SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Voluntary announcement the group's liraglutide has comp..
PU
02/10SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Pharma Wins Nod to Launch New Dose of Hugel's Botox Pro..
MT
02/08SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Pharma Wins Regulatory Nod in China for Additional Use ..
MT
02/04SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Pharma Shares Jump 4% as Two Drugs Included in China's ..
MT
01/29SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Pharma Wins Regulatory Nod to Start Clinical Trial of L..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 111 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2020 554 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,1x
Yield 2020 2,57%
Capitalization 16 578 M 2 534 M 2 534 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 354
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,56 CNY
Last Close Price 1,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Cheng Guo Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yiau Chong Choi CFO, Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Feng Sheng Che Chairman
Cai Xia Huo Director-Research & Development Management Centre
Zhong Xin Jia Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS GROUP LTD.153.66%2 791
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.80%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.73%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.10%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-1.09%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.39%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ