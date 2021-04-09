Sihuan Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE REPURCHASE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.

四 環 醫 藥 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0460)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE REPURCHASE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2021 (the "March Announcement") in relation to the proposed on-market repurchase of shares of the Company (the "Shares") pursuant to the general repurchase mandate granted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2020 (the "Repurchase Mandate").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that, on 9 April 2021, the Company repurchased, pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, a total of 3,900,000 Shares on market at an average price of HK$2.0712 per Share (the "Share Repurchase").

The aggregate purchase price paid (excluding commission and other expenses) for the Share Repurchase was approximately HK$8,077,800. The repurchased Shares represent approximately 0.04% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement. The Company will subsequently cancel the repurchased Shares as a result of the Share Repurchase.

The financial position of the Company is solid and healthy currently. The Board believes the Share Repurchase and subsequent cancellation of the repurchased Shares could enhance the value of the Shares thereby improving the return to shareholders of the Company. In addition, the Board believes that the Share Repurchase reflects the Company's confidence in its long term business prospects and would ultimately benefit the Company and is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole. The Company may make further share repurchase depending on market conditions.