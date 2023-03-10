SII : Annuel financial report 2021/2022

# a c k n o w l e d g e m e n t

With an average of 9,434 employees in fiscal 2021-2022, the SII Group posted consolidated revenue of €828.9m and generated net income of €59.4m.

We wish to thank our entire staff for making this performance possible. We owe our success to their technical and human skills, their professionalism, their trust, their creativity and their ability to work together and in good spirits at providing our customers with continually improved services.

On behalf of our entire staff, we also wish to thank our customers who, year in and year out, give us the opportunity to devise solutions with a high value-added for use in their future activities. Acknowledging this represents an encouragement and a powerful generator of energy and enthusiasm for our teams.

Participation in the development of new technologies

It is essential for companies to continually create and develop new services and products, or to devise innovative manufacturing processes.

Businesses are also constantly seeking to incorporate new technologies into their information systems.

These tasks require them to rely on increasingly advanced and diversified expertise, which they can only find through outsourcing.

Firms that do business with us are looking for specialised partners capable of contributing to their ongoing innovation efforts. This has been SII's field of expertise since its inception and represents know-how that generates most of the Group's revenue.

