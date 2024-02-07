SII: OPAS opens on February 8
The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of 70 euros, all existing SII shares not held by members of its concert party, i.e. 6,168,340 shares representing 30.84% of the capital of this IT company.168,340 shares representing 30.84% of the share capital of this IT company.
He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, and if the required conditions are met, the implementation of a squeeze-out for the SII shares not tendered to the offer, at a price of 70 euros per share.
