SII: OPAS opens on February 8

February 07, 2024 at 09:51 am EST Share

The AMF announces that the simplified tender offer for SII shares, filed by Banque Degroof Petercam, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, and Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) on behalf of SAS SII Goes On, will be open from February 8 to 23 inclusive.



The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of 70 euros, all existing SII shares not held by members of its concert party, i.e. 6,168,340 shares representing 30.84% of the capital of this IT company.168,340 shares representing 30.84% of the share capital of this IT company.



He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, and if the required conditions are met, the implementation of a squeeze-out for the SII shares not tendered to the offer, at a price of 70 euros per share.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.