SII : Platinum Partner of Thales

02/14/2022 | 08:43am EST
SII Group is proud to announce its reinforced partnership with Thales Group as Platinum engineering services Partner, thus affirming its international position while extending its field of expertise.

In addition to its current Software & System engineering services, SII Group will support Thales on Electronics, Bid & Project Management, Quality Insurance and Cybersecurity, with two preferred partners: Apside & Trigo. These services will be across all Global Business Units and geographies worldwide.

We are more than happy to pursue the worldwide collaboration as the leading engineering Platinum partner of Thales Group.

With a shared strategy, commitment, transparency and resilience, SII will operate as One Team to support Thales in their transformation.

Hélène DOUMERC, Business Development Director

Growing as a Global, Sustainable & Competitive partner, SII Group is a player in the transformation of engineering and IT services, which bases its development on the co-construction with Thales since more than 15 years.

We would like to thanks Thales Group for their trust to reach a common ambition and trusting partnership.

Congratulation also to SII teams involved in Thales' activities "we wrote a very good Volume 1 in France, let's now write worldwide bestseller multi-categories with the Volume 2!"


About SII Group

Founded in 1979, the SII Group is a digital services company with an international dimension with a wide geographic coverage with 100 locations spread over 4 continents.

Our hybrid positioning around Technology Consulting and Digital Services, allows us to support large groups from all economic sectors, in the integration of new technologies and innovation management methods.
Our mission: to develop information systems and contribute to the design and development of future products or services for our customers!

As a committed and innovative player, our decentralised organisation model is based on empowerment and the enthusiasm for an entrepreneurial spirit. This gives proximity and responsiveness to our customers. It also provides a fulfilling framework for our people to enhance their skills and develop their careers.

We believe our profession is a "world changer" where the heroes are the engineers. We live this belief through our #fungineer movement, and also the proud recipient of the Great Place to Work accolade.
In the context of deep business transformation, our ambition and commitment is for a sustainable digital world.

About APSIDE

Apside is an IT consulting and engineering company that connects a community of 3,000 like-minded consultants. Apside assists its clients in the development of their projects.

About TRIGO

TRIGO is a multinational company providing operational Quality Management solutions for the manufacturing sector, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries. With a team of more than 10 000 professionals present in 20+ countries across 4 continents, TRIGO offers a comprehensive portfolio of Quality Assurance services ranging from inspection to expert auditing, consulting and training.

Disclaimer

SII SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 803 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2022 56,5 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net cash 2022 97,6 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 876 M 999 M 999 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 348
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart SII
SII Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SII
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,50 €
Average target price 56,35 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Matteucci Chairman-Management Board
Bernard Huvé Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Yves Fradin Member-Supervisory Board
Alexia Slape Member-Supervisory Board
Antoine Leclercq Regional Director-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SII-5.60%999
ACCENTURE PLC-20.59%208 042
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.16%181 433
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%118 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.81%95 768
SNOWFLAKE INC.-13.30%89 957