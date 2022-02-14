SII : Platinum Partner of Thales

In addition to its current Software & System engineering services, SII Group will support Thales on Electronics, Bid & Project Management, Quality Insurance and Cybersecurity, with two preferred partners: Apside & Trigo. These services will be across all Global Business Units and geographies worldwide.

We are more than happy to pursue the worldwide collaboration as the leading engineering Platinum partner of Thales Group.

With a shared strategy, commitment, transparency and resilience, SII will operate as One Team to support Thales in their transformation.

Hélène DOUMERC, Business Development Director

Growing as a Global, Sustainable & Competitive partner, SII Group is a player in the transformation of engineering and IT services, which bases its development on the co-construction with Thales since more than 15 years. We would like to thanks Thales Group for their trust to reach a common ambition and trusting partnership. Congratulation also to SII teams involved in Thales' activities "we wrote a very good Volume 1 in France, let's now write worldwide bestseller multi-categories with the Volume 2!"



About SII Group



Founded in 1979, the SII Group is a digital services company with an international dimension with a wide geographic coverage with 100 locations spread over 4 continents.



Our hybrid positioning around Technology Consulting and Digital Services, allows us to support large groups from all economic sectors, in the integration of new technologies and innovation management methods.

Our mission: to develop information systems and contribute to the design and development of future products or services for our customers!



As a committed and innovative player, our decentralised organisation model is based on empowerment and the enthusiasm for an entrepreneurial spirit. This gives proximity and responsiveness to our customers. It also provides a fulfilling framework for our people to enhance their skills and develop their careers.

We believe our profession is a "world changer" where the heroes are the engineers. We live this belief through our #fungineer movement, and also the proud recipient of the Great Place to Work accolade.

In the context of deep business transformation, our ambition and commitment is for a sustainable digital world.

About APSIDE

Apside is an IT consulting and engineering company that connects a community of 3,000 like-minded consultants. Apside assists its clients in the development of their projects.

About TRIGO

TRIGO is a multinational company providing operational Quality Management solutions for the manufacturing sector, especially in the automotive and aerospace industries. With a team of more than 10 000 professionals present in 20+ countries across 4 continents, TRIGO offers a comprehensive portfolio of Quality Assurance services ranging from inspection to expert auditing, consulting and training.

