Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SII
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SII   FR0000074122

SII

(SII)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-01-16 am EST
44.40 EUR   +0.91%
12:30pSii : Press release - SII acquires Metanext
PU
12:20pSii : acquires Metanext
PU
12:16pSii : SII acquiert METANEXT
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SII : Press release - SII acquires Metanext

01/16/2023 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

F I N A N C I A L R E L E A S E

Paris, January 16, 2023 - 6 p.m.

SII acquires Metanext

SII Group, specialist in engineering services, confirms the acquisition of 100% of the capital of METANEXT. As announced on November 21, 2022, the parties signed the final closing of the operation.

SII strengthens its cloud services by the acquisition of METANEXT

A digital services company specialized in Cloud services, METANEXT achieved a turnover of nearly

18 M€ in 2021. With a team of around 160 consultants, located in Ile-de-France and Lyon, METANEXT addresses the functional and technological issues of blue-chip and mid-sized clients thanks to an offer structured around three main divisions: Cloud Solutions, Integration of Private and/or Public Cloud Solutions and Operation Support (Expertise Centers & Managed Services). METANEXT is mainly present in the Banking & Finance, Insurance, and Manufacturing & Services sectors.

This industrial project represents an important step for METANEXT, which benefiting from new opportunities and new capacities for its teams and clients. "This project represents a decisive step in METANEXT's development. In close cooperation with SII Group, our teams are becoming a national reference in terms of support towards the Cloud", states Tristan Monroe, President of METANEXT.

An operation of technological diversification in France for SII Group

This operation is in line with the strategic orientation aiming at a technological diversification for SII Group. Through this acquisition, SII accelerates its development on the Cloud expertise and reinforces its proximity with a group of strategic blue-chip clients.

This operation brings forward commercial, geographic & skill-related synergies, being a source of profitable growth for SII Group.

The transaction, which covers the entire operational scope of METANEXT, is financed in cash.

Advisors for Acquirer: KPMG, KPMG Avocats and CJ Astorg

***

1 / 2

F I N A N C I A L R E L E A S E

Next Appointment:

Fiscal 2022-2023 third quarter revenue, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 after the close of the trading

-

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci - : 01.42.84.82.22

-

Receive our press releases by subscribing to our website: www.sii-group.com

Compartment B - Euronext Paris

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About SII GROUP

The SII Group is an engineering and technology consulting company and a digital services firm, founded in 1979 by Bernard HUVÉ, a trained engineer.

Currently, SII Group employs nearly 11,000 employees in 18 countries over four continents through 80 local establishments. The Group recruits an average of 4,000 consultants and engineers each year who work on a daily basis towards integrating and developing new technologies as well as improving information systems.

Always concerned about coming up with innovative and value-adding solutions, SII operates at the service of blue-chip clients in a variety of sectors such as Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Insurance, Telecommunications, Energy, Retail, and Transport & Industry. Certified by both EcoVadis Platinum and Great Place to Work, SII Group stands out thanks to its social policy in favor of a sustainable and numerical world as well as its strong corporate culture in favor of work-life quality and inclusion.

SII Group recorded a turnover of 828.9 M€ in fiscal year 2021/2022, closed in March 31st.

About METANEXT

Founded and chaired by Tristan MONROE since 2002, METANEXT is an independent consulting firm, specialized in Cloud transformation consulting. Being a partner of big technological actors in the Cloud, METANEXT supports clients, big and mid-sized companies and institutions in their transformation thanks to a complete approach where it acts as a Cloud Advisor, Cloud Builder and Managed Services Provider.

METANEXT is part of the Top 120 of French Digital Services companies. Its consultants operate in France at the service of blue-chip clients' ISDs in the sectors of Banking & Finance, Insurance and Services & Manufacturing.

METANEXT realized a turnover of nearly 18 M€ in 2021.

2 / 2

Disclaimer

SII SA published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 17:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SII
12:30pSii : Press release - SII acquires Metanext
PU
12:20pSii : acquires Metanext
PU
12:16pSii : SII acquiert METANEXT
GL
01/11Sii : Interim management report fiscal 2022/2023
PU
2022Sii : Code of conduct
PU
2022Sii : Ethics charter
PU
2022Sii : Responsible purchasing charter
PU
2022Sii : SII_droits_de_vote_2020_12
PU
2022Sii : SFAF Meeting 2022/2023 First-half financial statements
PU
2022SII S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SII
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 992 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net income 2023 70,1 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net cash 2023 80,0 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 0,98%
Capitalization 849 M 918 M 918 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 10 741
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart SII
Duration : Period :
SII Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SII
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 44,00 €
Average target price 57,45 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Éric Matteucci Chairman-Management Board
Bernard Huvé Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Yves Fradin Member-Supervisory Board
Alexia Slape Member-Supervisory Board
Antoine Leclercq Regional Director-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SII-2.98%918
ACCENTURE PLC5.73%177 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.62%151 909
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.55%131 903
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.72%101 782
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.30%77 008