SII : Press release - SII acquires Metanext

Paris, January 16, 2023 - 6 p.m.

SII acquires Metanext

SII Group, specialist in engineering services, confirms the acquisition of 100% of the capital of METANEXT. As announced on November 21, 2022, the parties signed the final closing of the operation.

SII strengthens its cloud services by the acquisition of METANEXT

A digital services company specialized in Cloud services, METANEXT achieved a turnover of nearly

18 M€ in 2021. With a team of around 160 consultants, located in Ile-de-France and Lyon, METANEXT addresses the functional and technological issues of blue-chip and mid-sized clients thanks to an offer structured around three main divisions: Cloud Solutions, Integration of Private and/or Public Cloud Solutions and Operation Support (Expertise Centers & Managed Services). METANEXT is mainly present in the Banking & Finance, Insurance, and Manufacturing & Services sectors.

This industrial project represents an important step for METANEXT, which benefiting from new opportunities and new capacities for its teams and clients. "This project represents a decisive step in METANEXT's development. In close cooperation with SII Group, our teams are becoming a national reference in terms of support towards the Cloud", states Tristan Monroe, President of METANEXT.

An operation of technological diversification in France for SII Group

This operation is in line with the strategic orientation aiming at a technological diversification for SII Group. Through this acquisition, SII accelerates its development on the Cloud expertise and reinforces its proximity with a group of strategic blue-chip clients.

This operation brings forward commercial, geographic & skill-related synergies, being a source of profitable growth for SII Group.

The transaction, which covers the entire operational scope of METANEXT, is financed in cash.

Advisors for Acquirer: KPMG, KPMG Avocats and CJ Astorg

