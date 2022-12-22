SII : Responsible purchasing charter

Responsible Purchasing Charter

The SII Group wishes to promote fair and ethical behaviour consistent with the basic principles of sustainable development.

In this context, we ask our suppliers, by signing this charter, to read and strive to apply the values conveyed. Every supplier of the SII Group may be audited with respect to CSR performance criteria, defined as follows.

ENVIRONMENT

On the scale of its activity, through its internal policy, sourcing (search for new products and new suppliers) or the use of its products, the company implements a strategy consistent with a continuous improvement approach and aimed at limiting its impact on the environment, through actions such as:

Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions; Waste management promoting the circular economy; Water and wastewater management; Energy (production and use phases) and natural resource savings; Preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems; Use of recycled and/or recyclable materials wherever possible;

7. Favouring local purchases;

Development and use of eco-designed solutions; Compliance with legal and other requirements applicable to its site .

SOCIAL

The company places great importance on social responsibility towards its employees and customers:

Compliance with the regulations in force, as well as the principles of the UN Global Compact , the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Fundamental Conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Commitment by stakeholders in the upstream chain to complying with these rules. No tolerance for any form of physical, moral, sexual abuse or harassment or any discrimination, in particular relating to the origin, disability and nationality of its employees and staff. Alignment of its interests and those of its stakeholders. Fair remuneration system, allowing a decent standard of living for employees. Social equity and integration policy within the entity. Consideration of the working conditions and management of employees' time.

Implementation of measures guaranteeing the management of the teams and actions

to promote social cohesion in the company.

7. Consideration of the health and safety of employees, visitors, service providers, product users and residents.

S4-0458-03-EN-Responsible-Purchasing-Charter