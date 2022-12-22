Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  SII
  News
  Summary
SII : Responsible purchasing charter

12/22/2022 | 03:33am EST
Responsible Purchasing Charter

The SII Group wishes to promote fair and ethical behaviour consistent with the basic principles of sustainable development.

In this context, we ask our suppliers, by signing this charter, to read and strive to apply the values conveyed. Every supplier of the SII Group may be audited with respect to CSR performance criteria, defined as follows.

ENVIRONMENT

On the scale of its activity, through its internal policy, sourcing (search for new products and new suppliers) or the use of its products, the company implements a strategy consistent with a continuous improvement approach and aimed at limiting its impact on the environment, through actions such as:

  1. Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions;
  2. Waste management promoting the circular economy;
  3. Water and wastewater management;
  4. Energy (production and use phases) and natural resource savings;
  5. Preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems;
  6. Use of recycled and/or recyclable materials wherever possible;

7. Favouring local purchases;

  1. Development and use of eco-designed solutions;
  2. Compliance with legal and other requirements applicable to its site.

SOCIAL

The company places great importance on social responsibility towards its employees and customers:

  1. Compliance with the regulations in force, as well as the principles of the UN Global Compact, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Fundamental Conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Commitment by stakeholders in the upstream chain to complying with these rules.
  2. No tolerance for any form of physical, moral, sexual abuse or harassment or any discrimination, in particular relating to the origin, disability and nationality of its employees and staff.
  3. Alignment of its interests and those of its stakeholders.
  4. Fair remuneration system, allowing a decent standard of living for employees.
  5. Social equity and integration policy within the entity.
  6. Consideration of the working conditions and management of employees' time.
    Implementation of measures guaranteeing the management of the teams and actions

to promote social cohesion in the company.

7. Consideration of the health and safety of employees, visitors, service providers, product users and residents.

S4-0458-03-EN-Responsible-Purchasing-Charter

ETHICS

The SII Group's business development is underpinned by the principle of respecting its ethical and integrity values, and strict compliance with national and international laws and regulations, in particular those relating to the fight against corruption and free competition. The SII Group expects its suppliers to strictly adhere to these principles as well as to its Ethics Charter, and to take all reasonable measures to ensure their subcontractors, agents or other third parties also comply with them. In particular, the supplier undertakes to respect business ethics in its business dealings with the SII

Group:

  1. Ethics in business: commitment to working with probity and integrity as part of business dealings with the SII Group and third parties. Suppliers of the SII Group are selected in a transparent manner, in compliance with competition rules, without resorting to any form of coercion or fraudulent practices. The suppliers of the SII Group undertake to do the same when selecting their own suppliers and subcontractors.
  2. Conflict of interest: for the purposes of professional ethics in interactions with its third parties, the SII Group and its suppliers ensure that no personal or professional interest interferes with the impartial, independent exercise and purpose of its employees' duties.
  3. Gifts: commitment to being vigilant with regard to gifts and entertainment. Having a gift and entertainment policy helps ensure that gifts and entertainment are benefits given as a courtesy or a sign of good working relationships, without expecting anything in return or creating a sense of indebtedness.
  4. Alert: leave open the possibility for all its stakeholders to raise the alert if they feel they have been the victim of non-ethical behaviour as part of the business relationship. As such, please find below the link to our alert platform to report the aforementioned behaviour: https://SII.integrityline.org/index.php
  5. Confidentiality: commitment by third parties to maintaining the confidentiality of data communicated during the business relationship. No use or subsequent disclosure of information classified as sensitive and/or confidential.
  6. Communication: throughout the duration of the business relationship, the SII Group expects its suppliers and service providers, when they become aware of it, to immediately notify the SII Group of any breach of anti- corruption laws or any claim, investigation or proceedings relating thereto initiated against

them.

This Charter is essential for the SII Group.

With regard in particular to ETHICS and RELATIONS WITH THIRD PARTIES, the SII Group, without prejudice to other rights or remedies available under the Charter or the law, reserves the right to automatically terminate, without notice or compensation, all existing relations with the supplier or service provider, in the event of a breach by the latter of the corresponding provisions contained herein.

For SII, Eric MATTEUCCI

Chairman of the Management Board

Company name

Name and title of representative Date and signature

S4-0458-03-EN-Responsible-Purchasing-Charter

