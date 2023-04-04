|
SII : SII_droits_de_vote_2023_03
Paris, le 04 avril 2023
Déclaration mensuelle du nombre de droits de vote et du nombre d'actions
composant le capital au 31 mars 2023
Conformément aux articles L233-8 du Code de commerce et 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
|
Actions du capital
|
20 000 000
|
|
|
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
|
20 000 000
|
|
|
Actions privées de droits de vote
|
|
|
|
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
|
704 356
|
|
|
Autodétention au porteur (3)
|
6 599
|
|
|
Autres (4)
|
0
|
|
Droits de vote exerçables = (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs
SII - Eric MATTEUCCI - Tél. : 01.42.84.82.22
Ces informations sont disponibles sur le site de la société
http://www.groupe-sii.com
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 004 M
1 093 M
1 093 M
|Net income 2023
|
71,7 M
78,0 M
78,0 M
|Net cash 2023
|
79,4 M
86,4 M
86,4 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|13,7x
|Yield 2023
|0,87%
|
|Capitalization
|
960 M
1 044 M
1 044 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,88x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,78x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 741
|Free-Float
|43,3%
|
|
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
|
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|49,75 €
|Average target price
|58,75 €
|Spread / Average Target
|18,1%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SII
|9.70%
|1 044