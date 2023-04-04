Advanced search
    SII   FR0000074122

SII

(SII)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:41:45 2023-04-04 am EDT
49.80 EUR   +0.10%
Sii : SII_droits_de_vote_2023_03
PU
Sii : SII_droits_de_vote_2023_02
PU
Sprott Launches Nickel Miners ETF
MT
SII : SII_droits_de_vote_2023_03

04/04/2023 | 09:28am EDT
Paris, le 04 avril 2023

Déclaration mensuelle du nombre de droits de vote et du nombre d'actions

composant le capital au 31 mars 2023

Conformément aux articles L233-8 du Code de commerce et 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF

Actions du capital

20 000 000

Droits de vote théoriques (1)

20 000 000

Actions privées de droits de vote

Autodétention au nominatif (2)

704 356

Autodétention au porteur (3)

6 599

Autres (4)

0

Droits de vote exerçables = (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]

19 289 045

Pour information :

Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

82

SII - Eric MATTEUCCI - Tél. : 01.42.84.82.22

Ces informations sont disponibles sur le site de la société

http://www.groupe-sii.com

Disclaimer

SII SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
