SII : Signature of a Dutreil Agreement

Signature of a Dutreil Agreement

On June 30, 2021, Mr. Bernard Huvé (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), together with the other members of the Huvé family group, and Mr. Eric Matteucci (Chairman of the Management Board) signed a collective lock-up agreement covering 35% of the company’s shares in accordance with the provisions of Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code, replacing the previous agreement signed on March 31, 2019. This new agreement has a contractual duration of 24 months and is renewable annually by tacit agreement. All the signatories of this new agreement (Bernard Huvé, Alban Huvé, Alexia Slape, Arnaud Huvé and Eric Matteucci) individually own more than 5% of the company’s shares.

