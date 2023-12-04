SII : Stifel slightly reduces its target

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on SII shares, with a price target reduced from 64 to 60 euros.



The analyst reports that the company's half-year results have prompted him to provide an update on the stock: 'we think it's appropriate to come back to the deceleration in Poland, a subject which we feel has been somewhat neglected by the market'.



According to Stifel, this deceleration is not structural, but still significant enough to warrant a strategic review of the Group.



One strategic option would be to acquire the R&D outsourcing company Expleo. Ardian, its private equity owner, is looking to sell Expleo, and we ultimately see it as a good fit for SII' concludes the broker.



